Full coverage of HIMSS20 

The 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, which takes place March 9-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, is fast approaching. Be sure to check here regularly at Healthcare IT News for our previews, onsite coverage and recaps of the big show. From now into the spring, our editors, reporters and videographers will bring you all the must-know information about new technologies, healthcare trends, policy changes and other innovations, insights and interviews with top thought leaders across this fast-evolving industry.

How telehealth is starting to reshape primary care delivery
Asynchronous virtual visits are helping reduce the burdens on primary care providers at Prisma...
by Mike Miliard | February 03, 2020
eClinicalWorks focusing on consumerism, doc burnout, interoperability at HIMSS20
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
The co-founder of the EHR maker explains why these trends are key to CIOs and other healthcare...
by Bill Siwicki | February 03, 2020
Connected Health
5G is here: How health systems can capitalize on the new cellular standard
At HIMSS20, AT&T's global director of strategy and innovation will describe the advantages...
by Mike Miliard | January 31, 2020
HIMSS19 show floor
Analytics
HIMSS19: Top takeaways from the health IT show
Info-blocking ruled the day, while APIs, FHIR, artificial intelligence and virtual reality were...
by Tom Sullivan | February 20, 2019
Business Intelligence
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
The EHR vendor’s founder also discusses the state of interoperability, cloud computing and...
by Mike Miliard | February 13, 2019
HIMSS19 Keynote speakers.
Government & Policy
HIMSS19 keynoters challenge private sector to keep pace with FHIR, open APIs
Former U.S. CTO Aneesh Chopra said that CMS embracing FHIR means an end to any fight over data...
by Tom Sullivan | February 12, 2019
Interoperability
HL7’s Grieve: FHIR will set data free, empowering both patients and providers
FHIR is key to interoperability and better data access, says FHIR product director for HL7...
by HIMSS TV | February 15, 2019
Government & Policy
Patient-centric interoperability is foundation for shift in healthcare
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf discusses with a panel of luminaries in the field of healthcare the...
by HIMSS TV | March 21, 2019
Patient Engagement
HIMSS19: Driving healthcare innovation
Now more than ever, healthcare needs a renaissance; Hal Wolf, President and CEO of HIMSS, and...
by HIMSS TV | February 11, 2019
