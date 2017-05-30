Sponsored post by
Once patients are routinely provided with genomic analysis, who owns and who profits from this data?

This podcast explores one key question: Who owns/profits from the data? This is a key question today for electronic medical records, and a question that has no straight answer.
May 30, 2017
09:07 AM
This podcast explores one key question: Who owns/profits from the data? This is a key question today for electronic medical records, and a question that has no straight answer. So now that we add genetic data to these EMRs, will this data have to be managed differently? Imagine how better informed patients will react. Imagine if this data were to be misused to create discrimination or to prevent treatments and/or coverage. Imagine if this data can be used globally to better understand the human race.

Join Jennifer Girka, healthcare strategist within Dell EMC’s Healthcare & Life Sciences division, as she provides an introduction to precision medicine. Girka is responsible for providing strategic insight to help Dell EMC advance its support of healthcare organizations, medical professionals and patients as they transform healthcare into the digital era. With more than 20 years helping to advance the healthcare industry with new opportunities and emerging technology, she works closely with healthcare customers and practitioners to bring them the right mix of technology innovation and solutions that will help them navigate through the ever-changing and increasingly complex world of healthcare.

Precision Medicine
