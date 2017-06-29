Sponsored post by
MORE FROM: 

Jeff Coughlin, senior director of federal and state affairs, HIMSS, speaks at the Think Tank

Value-based care: popular in theory, but what’s holding it back in practice?

The Health Innovation Summit: A Collaborative Think Tank of Global Thought Leaders

HIT leaders give innovation a voice at inaugural Health Innovation Summit
Securing data integrity at the ‘front door’ of care delivery
Payment fraud generates huge financial impacts on health delivery organizations
Medical Identity Theft: Problems and Prevention

Additional Resources

The Impact of a Single Patient Identifier on Care Delivery
Adopting a Unique Health Safety Identifier
10 Tips for Enhancing Care by Empowering and Educating Patients
nurses on phones
The right patient, every time
Population Health

Connected health offers plenty of potential to fill existing care gaps

The average patient with five chronic conditions typically will sit in front of a doctor for only 15 out of the 8,760 hours in a year.
By Lenovo Health
June 29, 2017
09:01 AM
Share

Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation officer at UPMC, speaks at Think Tank

The average patient with five chronic conditions typically will sit in front of a doctor for only 15 out of the 8,760 hours in a year.

“As we move to value-based care, we have to look at how a connected health eco-system can help to fill the care gap by addressing care issues during those 8,745 hours when patients are not face-to-face with their doctors,” said Tom Foley, director, global health solution strategy at Lenovo Health.

This connected-health challenge was addressed by the 50 thought leaders gathered at The Health Innovation Think Tank:  A Collaboration of Global Health Industry Thought Leaders, a one-day event co-sponsored by Lenovo Health, Justin Barnes Advisors, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center/Critical Care Medicine (UPMC), Inventiv Health and HIMSS Media.

“We are shifting away from bricks-and-mortar hospitals. We are moving to cities and homes and even the patient’s smartphone,” said Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation officer at UPMC and one of the “catalysts” who spearheaded discussions during the one-day educational event. As such, healthcare organizations need to zero-in on “meeting the demands of the new norm where care venues are changing” and where 24/7 availability and ubiquitous digital data-based interactions is commonplace.

To address this challenge, UPMC has established UPMC Enterprises, an innovation and commercialization arm that develops new digital healthcare companies, technologies and solutions. Through this initiative, UPMC has implemented telemedicine in 36 different service lines. In addition, UPMC now discharges patients “not only with a patient summary and discharge notes but with apps and connected devices.” For example, congestive heart failure patients are discharged with access to specialized portals and connected technologies that measure the vitals and feed the data into a centralized hub, where “algorithms tell us the patient is about to fall off the guard rails and we can intervene” with the proper care management, Dr. Shrestha said.

What UPMC and other trailblazing organizations are finding, however, is that with this increased emphasis on connectivity, the need to address challenges such as usability and integration become ever more pressing. As such, a best practice is for healthcare innovators and independent software vendors to “inject strategies from the gaming industry to help with user interfaces and consumer engagement,” said Justin Barnes, director of Justin Barnes Advisors and host of This Just In Radio Show.

Marty Fattig, CEO of Nemaha County Hospital, pointed out that it’s important to concentrate on interoperability as patients – especially those in rural areas such as the one where his critical-access hospital is located – could generate data via their interactions with a variety of providers. Nemaha County has worked through the University of Nebraska and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT to enable hospitals, primary care providers and pharmacists to share data.

In addition, with connected care becoming more prevalent under value-based models, care is apt to move from being very “linear” to becoming more “circular.” Patients might start a care episode in an emergency department but the condition will continue to be treated and monitored through interactions with providers as well as connected technologies, according to Hank Fanberg, Office of the CIO, Technology Advocacy, CHRISTUS Health, Irving, Texas.

 As such, providers need to adopt a more holistic approach to care delivery and payment. More specifically, it requires an increase in payment alignment – as acute- and ambulatory-care providers need to work together to achieve outcomes under value-based care.

What’s more, to succeed under these models, providers need to stay abreast of legislative and regulatory changes, according to Jeff Coughlin, senior director of federal and state affairs, HIMSS. Providers specifically should be cognizant of the in-and-outs of the Chronic Care Act and understand documentation requirements associated with the Medicare Chronic Care Management Codes, which are designed to reimburse an average of $42 per month for each patient.

Topics: 
Interoperability, Population Health, Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Weill Cornell uses HL7 to help integrate structured genomic data into Epic EHR

Most Read

VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth

Video

HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017

More Stories

artificial intelligence information security
Artificial intelligence is giving healthcare...

Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation officer at UPMC, speaks at Think Tank

Connected health offers plenty of potential to fill...
ransomware attack
Researchers find Petya ransomware vaccine, but no kill...
MACRA QPP reporting
MACRA might be more flexible, but doctors still aren...
combat spear-phishing
Barracuda unveils AI-driven tech to combat spear-phishing
Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals
Soliant Health names Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in...
Philips buys medical device maker

Royal Philips CEO Frans van Houten

Philips to purchase medical device maker Spectranetics...
Microsoft ransomware attack
Microsoft says hacked software updater source of global...