Clinical

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital cuts readmissions by 58% using email to coordinate care

The San Francisco Health Network affiliates also achieved increases in patient and physician satisfaction rates.
By Jeff Lagasse
December 18, 2017
03:39 PM
Share
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital cuts readmission

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Credit: UCSF

It might even seem overly simple, but using an email approach to care coordination between physicians can not only improve outcomes and provider satisfaction, but also have a fairly profound impact on readmissions, according to a study published in the American Journal of Accountable Care.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and the University of California San Francisco Family Medicine Inpatient Service, both part of the San Francisco Health Network, piloted a secure e-mail system in a test that involved 1,300 patients and began to bear fruit during its second year.

Eighty-six percent of outpatient primary care doctors reported receiving discharge details typically within a day or two, while 82 percent said the email system improved communication with inpatient physicians. Another sizeable majority, 72 percent, said scheduling follow-ups was easier. And a whopping 93 percent recommended that all hospital services adopt a similar care transition system.

Since readmissions can be lowered by 58 percent if a patient follows up with PCP after discharge, physicians having this information can reduce cost for the health system and improve patient quality. The federal government currently penalizes hospitals financially if they fail to meet certain readmissions-related standards.

As an added bonus, the study contends the the email solution is also cost-effective due to the lack of training or implementation of complicated technology needed. What it does, essentially, is provide an easy-to-electronic record that can be monitored by providers.

The benefit to patients, meanwhile, is an increased ability to understand the ins and outs of post-discharge care, as well as better overall patient satisfaction and a more streamlined process.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Patient Engagement, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

VA Cerner EHR
Top Story
VA will require Cerner to prioritize interoperability in EHR upgrade

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Business Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital cuts readmission

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Credit: UCSF

San Francisco hospital cuts readmissions using email to coordinate care
Penn Medicine AI
Penn Medicine data scientist gives lessons for applying AI to precision medicine
Black book cybersecurity report
Black Book: 84% of hospitals lack a dedicated security leader
white house banned words
Our view: White House banning words can’t kill medical innovation
Epic EHR precision medicine clinical workflow
Precision medicine tool in EHR helps clinical workflow

A sampling of medical reference apps from tech vendors on the market today.

Evidence-based apps help physicians engage patients
ONC posts patient-data matching best practices framework
ONC posts patient-data matching best practices framework
AHIMA releases 17 steps to cybersecurity as attacks increase
AHIMA releases 17 steps to cybersecurity as attacks increase