ZingBox, VMware partnership hopes to enhance healthcare IoT cybersecurity

ZingBox’s IoT personality-based approach will integrate with VMware Pulse IoT Center, an IoT infrastructure management system.
By Bill Siwicki
August 25, 2017
12:10 PM
Photo via Flickr

ZingBox, a vendor of Internet of Things security systems, will collaborate with VMware, which markets an IoT infrastructure management system, to deliver enhanced security to enterprise Internet of Things implementations.

According to Gartner, by 2020, more than 25 percent of identified attacks in enterprises will involve the IoT. The Mirai attack last year was a wake-up call that demonstrated the real-world impact of attacks targeting IoT devices. And the recent WannaCry ransomware and NotPetya ransomworm incidents confirmed that the cybersecurity landscape is changing.

ZingBox and VMware said they clearly recognize this cybersecurity trend and seek to properly safeguard an IoT environment that requires adding security at every level of the architecture: software, hardware, network and user.

“Our collaboration will enable IT and OT leaders to increase overall vendor/solution credibility, particularly in manufacturing, retail and healthcare,” said Xu Zou, co-founder and CEO of ZingBox.

The process of provisioning, managing and securing IoT devices remains a significant challenge for many organizations, said Mimi Spier, vice president, IoT, at VMware. “We are excited to team up with ZingBox to greatly simplify the security and management of IoT infrastructure,” she added.

The two companies said they will strengthen IoT security by integrating ZingBox’s IoT personality-based approach with VMware Pulse IoT Center, an IoT infrastructure management system. ZingBox will introduce the element of trust between IoT devices and a vendor-neutral open source SDK by discerning each device’s unique personality and enforcing acceptable behavior based on rules created within VMware Pulse IoT Center, the vendors explained.

“ZingBox focuses on IoT security and the need to tighten it at all levels – software, hardware, network and user access,” said May Wang, co-founder and CTO at ZingBox. “Part of our mission is to educate the healthcare industry about the need for IoT operational analytics and its benefits. This partnership focuses on the benefits of our pre-integrated and pre-validated solution and how it reduces time to value for the end customer.”

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of ZingBox’s recent announcement of receiving $22 million in its B-series from Dell Venture Capital and Triventures.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Connected Health, Medical Devices, Privacy & Security
