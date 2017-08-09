Wolters Kluwer integrates order sets with Epic EHR

Wolters Kluwer Health is integrating its ProVation Order Sets with Epic software, in a move that aims to help hospitals streamline workflows for information governance and improve clinical decision support.

"Integration has taken on greater importance as the healthcare industry continues its evolution toward quality- and value-based care," said David Del Toro, president and CEO of Clinical Software Solutions at Wolters Kluwer.

The integration uses new order set import functionality to enable more seamless transfer of Wolters Kluwer's Panels, Smart Groups and SmartSets between systems, allowing clinicians to import order sets from Epic into ProVation, and also export them directly to Epic.

That functionality will help hospitals with clinical content management and order set governance, preserving the details of orders from the electronic health record to support consistent terminology and structure across the care setting, officials said. This bidirectional information exchange can help hospitals broaden their evidence-based practices for clinical quality improvement.

“Having worked with ProVation Order Sets in the past, we recognized right away how beneficial integration with our new Epic EHR would be,” said Brian Churchill, director of clinical content and decision support at PeaceHealth, a 10-hospital health system operating across the Pacific Northwest.

Churchill added that one of the big benefits will be an electronic repository of order sets that resides outside the EHR and can be available even during EHR downtime.

"Additionally, utilizing the extract process of Epic to ProVation significantly decreases that effort,” Churchill added. “Our order set governance involves 24 different cross-disciplinary and cross-specialty stakeholder review boards, so streamlining and automating order set review, updates, approval and deployment will make our content teams more efficient.



