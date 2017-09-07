Wing network hopes to be the OpenTable of clinical trials

VitalTrax has launched Wing, clinical trials electronic network that gives patients, caregivers and physicians a streamlined experience for finding and enrolling in clinical trials.

Wing, which can be accessed at PatientWing.com, also offers clinical trials sponsors and provider research sites the ability to publish and promote their trials for increased visibility. Research sites are provided with tools to interact with and enroll patients. By addressing the unique needs of the entire clinical trials ecosystem – patients, caregivers, research sites and sponsors – Wing creates a seamless clinical trials network that facilitates enrollment and participation of patients in clinical trials, VitalTrax said.

“Wing meets a critical need for patients – to find and enroll in clinical trials – efficiently,” said Zikria Syed, co-founder and CEO of VitalTrax. “This is a desperately unmet need in the industry and we’re looking to bridge the divide. Think of the democratization OpenTable brings to the restaurant industry – that’s what we are doing for clinical trials.”

The VitalTrax team, which received funding as part of the Digital Health Seed Fund, a collaborative agreement between Safeguard Scientifics, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Independence Health Group, collectively has decades of experience building secure and compliant healthcare systems.

Wing complies with HIPAA and FDA regulations to ensure a patient’s data is secure and shared with only the healthcare providers they choose, VitalTrax said.

“Finding a clinical trial in Wing is simple and effective,” said T.J. Sharpe, a cancer survivor and patient advocate who serves on the advisory board for VitalTrax. “It helps to manage the application process, which can be stressful and arduous for patients. It meets a critical need for patients today who are looking for a clinical trial that may be the right treatment for them.”

