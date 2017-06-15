Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Will Apple buy athenahealth? Jonathan Bush calls rumor baseless

Financial analysts are suggesting that the computing giant buy athenahealth to gain a foothold in the healthcare space.
By Tom Sullivan
June 15, 2017
04:24 PM
Share
athenahealth and apple

With Apple’s Wednesday revelation of healthcare and medical records plans for the iPhone, analysts said Thursday that the tech titan should snap up athenahealth – and one reported that athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush is “warm to the idea.”

“Wait, I thought it was that I am interested in buying Apple?!?” Bush responded when asked about the news. “I am you know. Love that company. Not sure I could afford it just yet.” 

Bush also struck a more serious tone: “I know of utterly no basis for this rumor. Not sure who got the ball rolling but it must be a really slow news day.”

That's hardly ever the case in health IT, but that’s another matter.

[Also: Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?]

The ball started moving when Citigroup analyst Garen Sarafian wrote in a note to clients that the acquisition would give Apple some 83 million patient records, the cloud vendor’s Epocrates mobile app for doctors and the company’s physician network, CNBC reported.

The website Seeking Alpha, meanwhile, suggested that athenahealth would cost Apple in the ballpark of $7 billion. And it cited Bloomberg in saying that “Athena chief Jonathan Bush is reportedly warm to the idea.”

CNBC’s report, however, had a curious line: “Apple is looking at startups in the cloud hosting space about potential acquisitions that might fit into this plan.”

Whether that was an indirect reference to athenahealth – well beyond the startup phase at this point – or any number of smaller companies, questions have arisen lately about whether athenahealth is ripe for acquisition.

Bloomberg, for instance, called the company an attractive target after activist investor Paul Singer’s Elliott Associates firm bought nearly 10 percent of athenahealth’s stock.

Athenahealth public relations and social media director Holly Spring said that the current speculation is just rumors.

“Our focus remains on building a national information and innovation network, one that drives clinical and financial results to healthcare organizations of all sizes,” she said.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Mergers & Acquisitions
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

WannaCry hackers just getting started, former federal CISO says
WannaCry more attacks coming

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

apple health
Apple reveals plans to put health records on the iPhone
athenahealth and apple
Will Apple buy athenahealth? Jonathan Bush calls rumor...
A rape victim’s medical record leads to a lawsuit...
electronic health records workflow
Epic partners with M*Modal on AI to improve EHR workflow
salesforce health cloud
Salesforce adds care collaboration features to Health...
drones used in healthcare
Drones beat EMS teams to heart attack victims in test
WannaCry ransomware north korea
NSA uncovers ties between North Korea and WannaCry...
precision medicine evolving tech
Precision medicine demands ‘evolutionary leaps of...