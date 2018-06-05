What providers should know about CMS patient relationship category codes

AHIMA offers advice for using the new codes, created as part of the Quality Payment Program, which have begun being reported voluntarily this year.
By Mike Miliard
June 05, 2018
04:26 PM
Share
What providers should know about CMS patient relationship category codes

In an effort to get a better handle on how (and how often) providers are interacting with their patients, MACRA's Quality Payment Program called for the creation of a set of categories and codes enabling providers to define clinician-patient relationships.

The codes, which aim to give Medicare officials perspective on cost attribution, have been reported on a voluntary basis since the beginning of 2018, but could become more important to understand as the journey toward value-based reimbursement continues.

Hospital IT leaders would be smart to familiarize themselves with the way the new codes could affect coding and EHR workflow.

The codes describe patient-provider encounters, such as the frequency with which certain patients see specific physicians, to "define and distinguish the relationship and responsibility of a physician or applicable practitioner with a patient at the time of furnishing an item or service,” according to CMS.

"For the time being, the assignment of these codes is voluntary to soften the learning curve, and the use and selection of the modifiers will not yet be a condition of payment," Mary Butler wrote in the Journal of AHIMA.

But Butler makes clear that it would behoove hospitals and practices – "any setting where Medicare claims are generated" – to familiarize themselves with the new codes.

Essentially, there are five categories, coded X1 through X5. In order, they define: Continuous/Broad Services; Continuous/Focused Services; Episodic/Broad Services; and "Only as Ordered by Another Physician."

"Code selection could be harder in some specialties than others," says Butler. "For example, in primary care, the services provided are continuous or ongoing, since that’s the nature of primary care. Those practices can 'hard code' the modifiers into the electronic health record so that it appears automatically."

But certain specialties might need to take a different approach, for instance, "a lot of cardiologists render primary care depending on their relationship with the patient," she writes. "On other occasions, a cardiologist might provide treatment to patients on an ongoing basis but only for a patient’s heart failure. In other cases, a cardiologist might read a diagnostic study but not see that patient face-to-face, requiring a different modifier."

Butler notes that CMS "has long been using carrots and sticks in an effort to get providers on board with new billing and reimbursement changes, so providers are assuming that they’ll eventually be penalized for failing to use the new relationship categories and codes – though again CMS has not indicated if or when that would happen."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush leaves company
Top Story
Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush is out

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Data Warehousing
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Women In Health IT

Video

Nick Harte, solutions director for Cambio Healthcare Systems talks to himss tv
Taking a look at transformative technology for healthcare
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf discusses the organization's mission on HIMSS TV
Healthcare's challenges are global in scope
Charles Alessi, MD, chief clinical officer for HIMSS International talking to HIMSS Tv
How HIMSS is working internationally to advance population health
Richard Corbridge, chief digital and information officer for Leeds Teaching on HIMSS TV
NHS chief says analytics has become far more actionable for healthcare

More Stories

CiOX machine learning applies AI to interoperability
New machine learning platform from CiOX applies AI to interoperability
Former Apple CEO John Sculley speaks with Wainwright Fishburn, of Cooley LLP at BIO18

Former Apple CEO John Sculley speaks with Wainwright Fishburn, of Cooley LLP during the BIO18 event on Wednesday.

Former Apple CEO talks healthcare's cultural stagnation, impact of Apple, Amazon
Leo Scanlon at a hearing talking about HHS healthcare cybersecurity

Leo Scanlon at a hearing examining the role of HHS in healthcare cybersecurity, on June 8, 2017. Credit: Energy & Commerce Committee

HHS cybersecurity center so unstable staff don't know if it exists, Congress argues
HIMSS names Steve Wretling as new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
HIMSS names Steve Wretling as new CTIO
athenahealth takeover bid

Credit: athenahealth on Twitter

Athenahealth could ignore activist investor’s takeover bid, expert says
What providers should know about CMS patient relationship category codes
What providers should know about CMS patient relationship category codes
MyHeritage genealogy website breached
92 million user accounts of MyHeritage genealogy website breached
Epic EHR contract with UI Health upheld by Illinois court

UI Health in Chicago will spend $62 million over seven years to roll out the Epic EHR. Photo via UI Health

Despite Cerner protests, Epic EHR contract with UI Health upheld by Illinois