Privacy & Security

West Virginia hospital replaces computers after Petya cyberattack

Princeton Community Hospital fell victim to the global NotPetya attack on Tuesday and plans to replace the corrupted network with a newly built system.
By Jessica Davis
June 30, 2017
02:43 PM
Share
Petya cyberattack

West Virginia-based Princeton Community Hospital is attempting to get its system back online after it was hit with the global NotPetya/Petya malware on Tuesday.

The hospital is unable to access data from old devices on the network, officials said. As a result, the hospital is working to replace computer hard drives to provide clean access to its Meditech electronic health record.

Further, the hospital placed several new computers in strategic locations beginning Wednesday night, to provide staff with basic patient information from its EHR, including patient medical history, allergies, current medications and other patient data.

[Also: Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools]

And it appears the hospital will have to replace its entire network: “We anticipate that within a few days, we will have significant functionality returned throughout the organization. This will be accomplished by building an entirely new network and by replacing all hard drives on all devices.”

Despite these disruptions, Princeton Community is continuing to provide all inpatient, outpatient, surgical, diagnostics, lab and radiology services.

However, the hospital is experiencing delays in processing information for radiology of non-emergency patients. Officials said those services have been deferred and or spread out across the organization.

Princeton Community is the second hospital system in the U.S. hit by the virus. 

Pennsylvania-based Heritage Valley Health System's network was also hit with the attack, officials told CBS Pittsburgh. The incident is spread throughout the $480 network, including satellite and community locations.

Nuance Communications, a major provider of voice and language tools and biopharma giant Merck were also hit. Currently, there have been more than 2,000 infections throughout 64 countries, with Ukraine hit the hardest.

Meanwhile, more security experts have confirmed: NotPetya/Petya is not ransomware, but rather a wiper virus bent on destruction. Princeton Community’s decision to replace its systems is likely the only way to regain normal function of its computers.

The goal of the virus is to damage and destruct data. As NotPetya/Petya is a wiper: it excludes restoration capabilities.

NotPetya hackers didn’t employ a command-and-control server like standard ransomware strains. Instead, Kaspersky Labs researchers said the hackers use the infection identification to store the data from each infected computer and the decryption key. Further, the generated key appears to be fake.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

West Virginia hospital replaces computers after Petya cyberattack
Petya cyberattack

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017
Provider hit with $31,000 HIPAA settlement over lack of business associate's agreement

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth

Video

HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017

More Stories

air force telehealth program

Photo via USAF

VA, Air Force forge telehealth partnership for...
Allina Health extends OpenNotes
Allina Health extends OpenNotes to 500,000 patients
22,000 patients affected by ransomware attack on...
managing healthcare risk

Bob Chaput, CEO of Clearwater Compliance

C-suite needs education, governance and good teams to...
healthcare usability
The healthcare industry is having a usability-heavy...
veterans on medicaid
Veterans benefited from Medicaid expansion but GOP bill...

Sylvan Waller, MD, a physician executive, speaks at Think Tank

Virtual care can turn solving the access challenge from...
prevent security breaches
These overlooked training strategies can help stop your...