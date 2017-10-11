Analytics

Welltok acquires Tea Leaves Health, bolstering analytics suite

The acquisition will boost Welltok’s growth within the hospital market and make it possible for the company to serve all types of population health managers.
By Bernie Monegain
October 11, 2017
09:50 AM
Share

Welltok, best known for its CafeWell Health Optimization Platform, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Tea Leaves Health. 

Tea Leaves Health provides SaaS-based analytics and a marketing technology platform used by hospital systems to target consumers and physicians with coordinated engagement campaigns.

[Also: Telehealth provider Avizia buys Carena, adds virtual care technologies]

Welltok said its platform organizes and integrates a growing trove of health information to give personalized guidance and support to health plans, employers and their members. Its customer base includes about 30 percent of the nation’s top health systems and more than 400 hospitals. Welltok exes say Tea Leaves Health will boost Welltok’s growth within the hospital market and make it possible for the company to serve all types of population health managers.

Jeff Margolis, Welltok’s chairman and CEO, likens the move to how health plans and employers are expanding beyond their traditional view of members and employees, respectively. 

“Innovative hospital systems are also extending their focus beyond patients’ episodes of care and recognizing the need to develop and sustain ongoing relationships,” he said. 

Margolis said the Welltok and Tea Leaves Health’s technology platforms can leverage consumer and medical data to design personalized experiences that drive actions and health results.

Welltok’s growth by acquisition is a similar tack to telehealth company Avizia, which on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Carena. That deal means Avizia strengthened its platform and now offers software, mobile applications, virtual care devices and a provider network.

As part of Welltok, Tea Leaves Health, founded in 2011, will have access to additional capital and technology resources to accelerate product development,

The company’s core products, Patientology for customer relationship management and Physicianology for physician relationship management, provide clients advanced business intelligence and technology to leverage proprietary data analytics.

Welltok bought Tea Leaves Health from Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of j2 Global.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

health IT vendors working to end the opioid crisis
Top Story
Meet the health IT vendors working to end the opioid crisis

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

The remote patient monitoring mobile app. Photo via Welch Allyn

Welch Allyn IoT home devices now standard with Honeywell...
telehealth value
Telehealth picks up speed as providers see value despite...
blood test detects breast cancer
Intermountain to study whether a blood test can detect...
rural healthcare providers
Azalea Health, Prognosis Innovation Healthcare merge,...
tele-stroke tools

Avanti Hospitals in East Los Angeles. Photo via Avanti

How tele-stroke tools helped Avanti Hospitals treat 1,...
opioid treatment pharmacist technology
As vendors target opioid crisis, familiar tech hurdles...
HIMSS interoperability call-to-action
HIMSS issues interoperability call-to-action, highlights...
Welltok acquires Tea Leaves Health, bolstering analytics...