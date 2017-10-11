Welltok acquires Tea Leaves Health, bolstering analytics suite

Welltok, best known for its CafeWell Health Optimization Platform, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Tea Leaves Health.

Tea Leaves Health provides SaaS-based analytics and a marketing technology platform used by hospital systems to target consumers and physicians with coordinated engagement campaigns.

Welltok said its platform organizes and integrates a growing trove of health information to give personalized guidance and support to health plans, employers and their members. Its customer base includes about 30 percent of the nation’s top health systems and more than 400 hospitals. Welltok exes say Tea Leaves Health will boost Welltok’s growth within the hospital market and make it possible for the company to serve all types of population health managers.

Jeff Margolis, Welltok’s chairman and CEO, likens the move to how health plans and employers are expanding beyond their traditional view of members and employees, respectively.

“Innovative hospital systems are also extending their focus beyond patients’ episodes of care and recognizing the need to develop and sustain ongoing relationships,” he said.

Margolis said the Welltok and Tea Leaves Health’s technology platforms can leverage consumer and medical data to design personalized experiences that drive actions and health results.

Welltok’s growth by acquisition is a similar tack to telehealth company Avizia, which on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Carena. That deal means Avizia strengthened its platform and now offers software, mobile applications, virtual care devices and a provider network.

As part of Welltok, Tea Leaves Health, founded in 2011, will have access to additional capital and technology resources to accelerate product development,

The company’s core products, Patientology for customer relationship management and Physicianology for physician relationship management, provide clients advanced business intelligence and technology to leverage proprietary data analytics.

Welltok bought Tea Leaves Health from Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of j2 Global.

