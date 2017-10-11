Welch Allyn IoT home devices now standard with Honeywell platform

Welch Allyn, a vital signs monitoring technology company, now will offer its Internet of Things home medical devices as part of Honeywell’s remote patient monitoring platform.

The Welch Allyn Home 1700 Series Blood Pressure Monitor with SureBP technology and Welch Allyn Home Weight Scale now will be offered as standard peripherals with Honeywell Life Care Solution’s Genesis Touch remote patient monitoring kits. Genesis Touch monitors leverage an Android tablet for a consumer-based, connected interface.

Welch Allyn Home devices will pair wirelessly with Honeywell’s remote patient monitoring platform to capture and provide accurate readings, without requiring a patient to travel for a doctor’s visit.

The Welch Allyn Home 1700 Series Blood Pressure Monitor, with its one-button operation, allows for fast readings, the company said. The same SureBP technology used by doctors and hospitals enables an accurate measurement in just 20 seconds without overinflating or causing unnecessary discomfort, the company said.

The Welch Allyn Home Scale features sense-on technology that captures measurements, and the durable design includes a wide footprint and low profile for better stability, the company said.

“The recently released Welch Allyn Home platform demonstrates our commitment to continued innovation, improved patient outcomes and access to care,” said Alton Shader, president of Hill-Rom’s front line care business. Welch Allyn is a subsidiary of global medical technology company Hill-Rom Holdings. “We are excited to be chosen by Honeywell Life Care Solutions as their standard for clinically accurate remote patient monitoring.”

Honeywell works with patients and providers to deliver the highest quality of care outside of the traditional healthcare setting, said John Bojanowski, president of life care solutions at Honeywell Home and Building Technologies.

“The Welch Allyn devices are optimized for ease of use, deployment and implementation, and will easily integrate with our technology,” Bojanowski said.

