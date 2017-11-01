Government & Policy

Warren to CMS: Medical device identifier requirements should be a 'no-brainer'

Although adding UDI to Medicare claim forms has bipartisan support in Congress, the CMS chief medical officer told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the agency is still reviewing the policy.
By Jessica Davis
November 01, 2017
03:24 PM
Share
medical device ID

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a committee hearing on Oct. 31. Photo via senate.gov

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, took the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service to task on Tuesday for waffling on the policy to add unique device identifier information to Medicare claims forms.

“Patients going under the knife need to have confidence that they’re getting a product that isn’t likely to fail or get recalled and force them to have to have a second operation,” said Warren, as part of her final questions during the Senate HELP committee yesterday.

“But right now, doctors don’t have the information available to tell which pacemaker has a failure rate of, say, one-tenth of 1 percent -- and which one has a failure rate that is 10-times -- or even 100 times higher,” she said.

[Also: ONC won't define info blocking, can't support EHR reporting program]

In 2007, Congress began to require that medical device manufacturers label all medical devices with a UDI -- a string of numbers and characters to specify the vendor and model of each.

“But, of course, those data are valuable only if we actually collect them,” said Warren.

"It is time for CMS to step up to protect payments and to protect the Medicare system."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Warren asked CMS Director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, and Chief Medical Officer Kate Goodrich, MD to “clear this up” and explain whether the agency supports adding UDI information.

“Patient safety as it relates to devices is obviously very important to CMS,” said Goodrich. “However, at this time, I don’t have anything else to offer besides that. Because -- as is customary for new administrations -- we are still reviewing this policy.”

[Also: Identity management the new 'perimeter' for hospital cybersecurity]

“Alright, let me just say: This should be a no-brainer,” Warren responded. “Your agency’s own watchdog says you should do it, MEDPAC says you should do it, organizations that represent orthopedic surgeons, cardiac surgeons, thoracic surgeons, all say you should do this.”

“And I’ll be blunt: We’re going to keep pushing on this,” she added. “It is time for CMS to step up to protect payments and to protect the Medicare system.”

Warren has been a staunch supporter of this policy for years.

CMS showed signs of supporting the addition of UDI to Medicaid claims forms in 2016. 

However, it continues to send mixed messages about whether the agency will add this necessary information to the claim form.

In a report released last month, OIG recommended CMS add at least partial adoption of UDI in the next version of Medicaid claims forms. CMS said it was reviewing the policy, and its Administrator Seema Verma suggested that the addition may not happen.

A few days later, CMS put out another statement that said UDIs on the claim forms would “reduce Medicare costs by identifying poorly performing devices more quickly, while protecting patients from unnecessary costs.”

But again, a few more days passed, and CMS put out another statement that said the policy was still under review and the earlier statement was wrong, Warren said.

Department of Health and Human Services Office Inspector General Senior Counsel James Cannatti told Warren that in a recent report OIG found that over a 10-year period, about $1.5 billion was paid for Medicare services related to the replacement of devices that failed prematurely.

That equated to about $140 million in beneficiary copay and deductible liability. And that’s just on seven cardiac devices.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Medical Devices
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

medical device security
Top Story
Hospitals, don’t wait to address these little-known IoT security issues

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workflow
Workflow
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

health and human services security
Bipartisan House bill would designate cybersecurity chief for HHS
medical device ID

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a committee hearing on Oct. 31. Photo via senate.gov

Warren to CMS: Medical device identifier requirements should be a 'no-brainer'
outlook malware
Malware is lurking in Outlook invites; DragonFly set to attack
Magic Johnson to keynote HIMSS18
Magic Johnson to keynote HIMSS18, focus on leadership, advocacy
Google AI
Google powers up AI, machine learning accelerator for healthcare
EHR go-live
Here's why 9 systems made planning for EHR go-lives a priority
EHR
EHR fatigue has frustrated doctors looking to cut clinical hours
Kristin Pothier
For one scientist, the promise of precision medicine is personal