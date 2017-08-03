Privacy & Security

WannaCry hackers cash out $143,000 in ransom money

Three months after the global attack that infected over 300,000 computers and crippled the UK National Health Services, the cybercriminals behind the outbreak collected their 52.2 bitcoins Wednesday night.
By Jessica Davis
August 03, 2017
02:25 PM
Share

The cybercriminals behind the global WannaCry ransomware attack have finally cashed in the $143,000 -- or 52.2 bitcoins -- paid by some its victims, according to an online bot tracking payments made to WannaCry hackers.

The bitcoin payments made by victims were withdrawn Wednesday night -- with the last withdrawal made at 3:25 a.m. Thursday. All of the online wallets associated with WannaCry are now empty. Only 338 victims paid the $300, but the hackers waited until now to withdraw funds.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are preferred by hackers as it’s incredibly difficult to trace the payments. It’s likely whoever withdrew the funds will launder the money to ensure the payment can’t be traced.

[Register Now: Upcoming HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum]

There’s been no official confirmation as to the identity of the hackers. However, many security experts have made connections to the hacking group Lazarus, which has ties to North Korea.

Tom Robinson co-founder of Elliptic, a London firm that helps law enforcement track down cybercriminals, told CNBC that the bitcoins are likely being converted into a different cryptocurrency: Monero, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency.

[Also: Wannacry timeline: How it happened and the industry response to ransomware attack]

Robinson is working with law enforcement to trace the movement of these funds, in hopes to find the owners likely responsible for perpetrating the attack.

WannaCry struck organizations with file-encrypting ransomware around the globe in May, infecting more than 300,000 computers and crippling systems in the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Russia and China. It devastated the U.K National Health System and two large U.S. hospital systems.

The hackers leveraged a Windows SMB vulnerability. Microsoft issued a patch for the specific flaw in a March 2017 update and a secondary patch for outdated systems soon after the attack. The patch prevented system exploits, but not computers already infected with WannaCry.

The virus continued to claim victims after the initial attack, as late as June.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use
CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use of EHRs

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Allscripts acquires McKesson EHR

Allscripts CEO Paul Black

Allscripts acquires McKesson’s EHR and revenue cycle...
Boston Medical Center patient safety

Boston University Medical Center's Moakley Building. Photo via Drknchkn

Boston Medical Center is standardizing handoffs, and...
VA telehealth

The new app was announced at a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump, Shulkin announce 'anywhere-to-anywhere...
Jared Kushner VA VistA
How Jared Kushner helped the VA pick Cerner... quickly
WannaCry hackers cash out $143,000 in ransom money
AI-powered Viome
AI-powered Viome raises $15 million to take on the...

The Moxe staff. Photo via Twitter

Moxe's Convergence aims to boost information...
EHR certification tool

The ONC hopes to utilize the 21st Century Cures Act, passed on Dec. 16, 2016, to support testing tools for the certification program.

ONC kicks off EHR certification tool transition