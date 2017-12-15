Best Hospital IT Departments

Virginia Hospital Center's secret to a smooth Epic EHR rollout: Staff satisfaction

Staying focused on both patients and employees has made its EHR project not only easier, but enjoyable, too.
By Jessica Davis
December 15, 2017
06:55 AM
Share
Best Hospital IT Department 2017

Most organizations understand that rolling out a new EHR is no easy undertaking. All avenues must be considered before the initiative can even break ground: C-suite approval, market options and budget, to name just a few.

But one crucial aspect is getting employees to embrace a project, as those are who’ll use the EHR on a regular basis. And Virginia Hospital Center, based in Arlington, Virginia, knows firsthand how much simpler a project of that scope can be when staff is on board.

"We’re in the middle of an implementation of Epic, so we try to be fair to employees," said Virginia Hospital Center CIO Michael Mistretta. "Although we ask a lot of them, we give back. Our success is built around them, and we reward them. We’re fortunate here that our entire organization is on the same page. Our clinicians are pushing us to get it going. It makes it easier to not have opposing forces: It makes it pretty enjoyable, actually."

The hospital made the decision to upgrade its clinical system two years ago, as it had a mish-mash of technology, said Mistretta. The idea for the Epic project is to create a more homogenous platform at the point-of-care and minimize the number of vendors the hospital uses. 

"From an employee perspective, it allows them to focus on what we need to do for the patient," Mistretta added.

Virginia Hospital Center is replacing its surgical system, emergency department, core EMR and patient financials.

"It’s a pretty large undertaking," said Mistretta. "In the end, we’re looking forward to it."

And to be named a Best Hospital IT Department in the midst of such an undertaking, speaks volumes to the skill and right focus of the IT team.

"You need to be close to your frontline people," said Mistretta. "It’s great to have a good leadership team because they make you look good. But to find success, you need to have access to those who are actually doing the work on the ground level. Any information you can gain from them and pass onto the team, the better decisions you’ll make for your organization.”

Best hospital IT departments: 2017

Meet the winners and find out their winning formula.

Click here to learn more about how we chose this year's winners.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Best Hospital IT Departments, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

net neutrality mean for healthcare

Ajit Pai during the FCC meeting vote on net neutrality Thursday. Credit: C-span

Top Story
FCC ends net neutrality in partisan 3-2 vote

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks
AMA demands EHR overhaul, calls them 'poorly designed and implemented'
Athenahealth CFO out as company looks for new leadership amid financial troubles
Athenahealth lays off hundreds, reorganizes to be leaner

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Best Hospital IT Department 2017
Virginia Hospital Center's Epic secret: Staff satisfaction matters
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
University of Missouri Health Care: IT is an innovation hub, not a cost center
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
Valley Children's tunes predictive analytics, telehealth for kids
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
Change management essentials: Illinois Health and its C-suite, IT alignment
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
Moving beyond the software: How Springhill Medical Center wins
Best Hospital IT Department 2017
Trinitas Regional and the long evolution of EHR management
Best Hospital IT department 2017
JFK Health System preps for big changes amid Epic move
Best Hospital IT 2017

A shared stake in major technology projects makes everyone from clinicians to consultants part of IT.

The go-live buzz: Beebe Healthcare shows how rollouts unite hospital teams