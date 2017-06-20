Vineti to fast-track cell and gene therapy tech with $14 million first funding round

San Francisco-based Vineti, a cell and gene therapy software and analytics company, has closed on Series A funding round that pulled together nearly $14 million.

Backing came from General Electric Ventures, Mayo Clinic and new investor Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

The company will use the funds to continue growing its team and to deliver cloud-based software to improve patient access. It also plans to speed its work on life-saving treatment delivery and to promote safety and FDA compliance for individualized cell therapies.

The Vineti platform integrates logistics, manufacturing and clinical data.

“Physicians, medical researchers and pharmaceutical companies are working together to develop successful therapies, transitioning from a one-size-fits-all model to individualized treatments for each patient,” Vineti CEO Amy DuRoss said in a statement. “But, the process for administering these treatments is broken and outdated, restricting access to terminal patients and creating unnecessary risk.”

DuRoss added that Vineti developed the platform to ensure treatments reach the patients who need them the most. She added that many patients who are excellent candidates don’t have access to the most innovative therapies – and discovery timelines are more challenging than necessary.

GE Ventures formed Vineti based on customer requests to bridge the technology gap between individualized cell therapies and production.

Modern technology solutions to address complex production and delivery processes are lacking. GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic and DFJ have invested in Vineti to rectify these problems.

Vineti is led by DuRoss, Chief Strategy Officer Heidi Hagen and CTO Razmik Abnous.

