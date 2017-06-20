Vineti to fast-track cell and gene therapy tech with $14 million first funding round

Founders GE and Mayo Clinic, new investor Draper Fisher Jurvetson provide capital.
By Bernie Monegain
June 20, 2017
11:50 AM
Share
Vineti to fast-track cell and gene therapy tech with $14 million first funding round

San Francisco-based Vineti, a cell and gene therapy software and analytics company, has closed on Series A funding round that pulled together nearly $14 million.

Backing came from General Electric Ventures, Mayo Clinic and new investor Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

The company will use the funds to continue growing its team and to deliver cloud-based software to improve patient access. It also plans to speed its work on life-saving treatment delivery and to promote safety and FDA compliance for individualized cell therapies.

The Vineti platform integrates logistics, manufacturing and clinical data.

“Physicians, medical researchers and pharmaceutical companies are working together to develop successful therapies, transitioning from a one-size-fits-all model to individualized treatments for each patient,” Vineti CEO Amy DuRoss said in a statement. “But, the process for administering these treatments is broken and outdated, restricting access to terminal patients and creating unnecessary risk.”

DuRoss added that Vineti developed the platform to ensure treatments reach the patients who need them the most. She added that many patients who are excellent candidates don’t have access to the most innovative therapies – and discovery timelines are more challenging than necessary.

GE Ventures formed Vineti based on customer requests to bridge the technology gap between individualized cell therapies and production.

Modern technology solutions to address complex production and delivery processes are lacking. GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic and DFJ have invested in Vineti to rectify these problems.

Vineti is led by DuRoss, Chief Strategy Officer Heidi Hagen and CTO Razmik Abnous.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Experts: There’s no gray area with ransomware breach reporting
Experts: There’s no gray area with ransomware breach reporting

Most Read

Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty: Cognitive era is 'a profoundly hopeful moment in time'
Direct-to-consumer genetic tests: Great for patients, tough on doctors
NantHealth stock plummets after second damning report on Patrick Soon-Shiong
Genomics, patient generated health data to be top information sources in five years, survey finds

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth
Population Health

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

hiring healthcare cybersecurity
Here are the dos and don'ts when hiring healthcare...
eClinicalWorks electronic health record
eClinicalWorks connects Eagle Physicians with Epic EHR...
ONC certified EHRs
ONC updates database of certified EHRs
NIH All of Us program gearing up for ‘precision engagement,' Eric Dishman says
NIH All of Us program gearing up for 'precision...
How 3 hospital breaches went undetected for more than 3 years
How 3 hospital breaches went undetected for more than 3...
Vineti to fast-track cell and gene therapy tech with $14 million first funding round
Vineti to fast-track cell and gene therapy tech with $14...
spear-phishing hackers
Spear-phishing hackers turn to junior staff when execs...
future WannaCry attacks ransomware
Expert tips on bracing for future WannaCry attacks