Vermont HIE deploys common terms tech to bolster population health, ACO analytics

Vermont Information Technology Leaders, which operates the Vermont Health Information Exchange, has implemented the Health Language Enterprise Terminology Management Platform from Wolters Kluwer, a vendor of healthcare IT and point-of-care systems.

The goal is to enhance VITL’s core interoperability systems and expand its capabilities to support accountable care organizations, patient-centered medical homes, health plans and healthcare providers with medication reconciliation, data analytics, quality reporting and population health management. VITL said the terminology technology will advance health information exchange and accountable care reporting for the state.

The Health Language Enterprise Terminology Management Platform synthesizes and manages Big Data across the healthcare continuum, enabling accurate analytics and reporting, Wolters Kluwer said. It can help healthcare organizations enhance investments made in data warehouses, analytics software and population health management tools by standardizing and normalizing clinical, claims and administrative data across disparate systems, the vendor said.

Additionally, the platform can help healthcare organizations manage data governance and centralize healthcare terminologies such as standard code sets used for clinical, billing and administrative documentation and reporting.

“Data quality is crucial to our ACO, OneCare Vermont, and our Blueprint for Health patient-centered medical home,” said Michael Gagnon, chief technology officer at VITL. “The Health Language platform plays a major part in helping us normalize specific quality measures for these customers.”

