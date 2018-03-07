Vendors unleash value-based care offerings at HIMSS18

Information Builders debuts Care Insights, Payformance Solutions unveils TrustHub software-as-a-service system, and VirtualHealth and SAS team for “whole person” care.
By Bill Siwicki
March 07, 2018
02:35 PM
value-based care

Business intelligence and analytics vendor Information Builders at HIMSS18 launched Care Insights for the Omni-HealthData 3.0 platform.

Care Insights draws from Information Builders’ affiliation with St. Luke’s University Health Network and its deep understanding of data technology and the implications for effective and efficient healthcare practices, the vendor explained. It is the latest addition to Omni HealthData Insights’ portfolio of applications, which, together with the Omni-HealthData 3.0 platform, are designed to give providers and payers a comprehensive view of the healthcare practice, including patient, employee and member data.

The idea behind Care Insights is to give healthcare’s front-line workers the data needed for value-based care and population health initiatives by supporting the analysis of populations, care management, clinical and financial outcomes, provider performance, payer contract performance, quality, and cost.

Using the system, healthcare providers like St. Luke’s can focus closely on quality and utilization data across their network to monitor patient cohorts, create quality benchmarks, and identify opportunities for improved patient care.

The system is built on the foundation of Omni-HealthData’s repositories and leverages its automated support capabilities for third-party grouper integration and pre-built metrics and algorithms to pull data from existing information repositories. With the new Care Insights, the company said, healthcare professionals can evaluate key metrics via an executive dashboard, and access reports, analytics and data visualizations for insights on population and care management, network evaluation and provider performance, quality performance, efficiency, and contract performance.

“In the move to value-based care, the healthcare industry has turned to population health as a way to more effectively manage and identify opportunities for improved patient care,” said Gerald Cohen, president and CEO of Information Builders, which is at Booth 4069 at HIMSS18. “Of course, developing a comprehensive view of an organizations’ patients and its various cohorts requires sophisticated data management and analytics strategies.”

Meanwhile, Payformance Solutions, a vendor of value-based reimbursement systems and services, announced at HIMSS18 the launch of its new TrustHub software-as-a-service system. TrustHub enables greater scalability of value-based reimbursement programs by assisting provider organizations and health plans with the design, measurement and collaboration of these programs as a neutral third party, the company explained.

For providers, TrustHub offers tools to design, contract and participate in value-based reimbursement programs, along with real-time statistics with the aim of making it easy to monitor performance and measure impact on cash flow. For payers, TrustHub supplies a set of systems and services – including analytics, reporting and payment optimization solutions – that allow for flexibility and agility in establishing and administering value-based reimbursement programs.

Payformance Solutions’ mission, the company explained, is to establish a new handshake between providers and payers by systems that deliver efficiency, predictability and consistency in value-based care programs while aligning providers’ and payers’ financial goals with patient outcomes.

“Payers and providers currently face a significant administrative burden tied to alternative payment model contracts, and existing solutions only meet a portion of customer needs,” said Kevin Mehta, chief technology officer at Payformance Solutions, which is at Booth 14031 at HIMSS18. “TrustHub delivers a full-service, turnkey ecosystem with the tools and technologies to design, negotiate and operate alternative payment models as a neutral third-party.”

Also at HIMSS18, VirtualHealth, a software-as-a-service platform for care management and population health, announced a new joint effort with SAS to support “whole person” care. The integration will blend VirtualHealth’s clinical workflows with SAS predictive analytics and visualizations in an effort to improve outcomes and reduce costs for government agencies.

Vulnerable populations are uniquely complex, frequently requiring tightly coordinated interaction across multiple systems such as hospitals, social services and housing to be effective. A “whole person” care approach looks across all clinical, behavioral and social determinants of health at the individual level and curates a single, comprehensive view of an individual’s total health risk for all members of their care team, the companies explained.

By efficiently collecting, sharing and distributing actionable health information across the entire care team, VirtualHealth seeks to improve both care and quality of life while reducing costs.

Through the collaboration, VirtualHealth will combine its whole person view with the visualization and analytics capabilities of SAS, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. This functionality calculates risk with both clinical and behavioral data, identifies population risk changes in real time, and alerts care teams to priority issues and actions.

VirtualHealth is in Booth 11543 and SAS is in Booth 7807.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Business Intelligence, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, HIMSS18
