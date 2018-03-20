VA Secretary Shulkin taps UPMC exec to lead agency’s open API project

The agency named University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Chief Innovation Officer Rasu Shrestha to lead work mapping the electronic medical record to the FHIR APIs and create common data standards through industry partnerships.
By Jessica Davis
March 20, 2018
11:47 AM
Share

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs named Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation officer of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, as leader of the agency’s open API pledge.

Earlier this month at HIMSS18, VA Secretary David Shulkin, MD, announced the agency issued an RFP for an API gateway through its Lighthouse platform. Lighthouse leverages new analytic capabilities through the API gateway to integrate EHR data.

The VA is looking to create a model EHR incidence with common data standards published in the public domain. The idea is to map the EHR to FHIR APIs.

The pledge has already been coordinated with numerous major vendors, including Cerner. More than 11 providers, including UPMC, Intermountain Healthcare and Mayo Clinic, have also committed to the effort.

Shrestha will lead the initiative, which will encourage healthcare providers to commit to working with the VA to increase the speed of mapping health data to industry standards.

“There is no moment greater than now for the industry to step up and make their voices heard to push toward real and meaningful interoperability,” said Shrestha. “This is an important moment for the private sector to answer the secretary’s call and work with our vendors to make information flow and use as freely accessible as possible to make care safer and better for veterans.”

The work will kick off with a roundtable discussion to be held in April, where the group will commit to working with the VA and standards community on API implementation guidelines. Participants will also work on testing draft specifications for scheduling, clinical notes, questionnaires and encounters, along with implementing access standards for veterans and clinicians.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain in healthcare
Top Story
Thinking of trying a blockchain project? Start here

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance takes $100,000 Hearst Health Prize

Credit: Google Street View

Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance takes $100,000 Hearst Health Prize
AHIMA calls on Congress to fight opioids with information sharing, patient matching
AHIMA calls on Congress to fight opioids with information sharing, patient matching
Kalorama highlights top 7 healthcare market disruptors
Arizona ACO adopts blockchain platform to improve outcomes, gain efficiencies
Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips

Credit: Google Street View

Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips
VA Secretary Shulkin taps UPMC exec to lead agency’s open API project
Managed print vs. managed content

Credit: Brother

Managed print vs. managed content: What healthcare executives should know
intermountain global DNA database

Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, Utah. Photo via Google Maps

Intermountain building global DNA database