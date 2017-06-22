Government & Policy

VA secretary to Congress: We don't know what the Cerner EHR will cost

But Senators are worried that he is underfunding the commercial electronic health record that will replace VistA.
By Bernie Monegain
June 22, 2017
10:22 AM
Share
Veterans Affairs chooses Cerner EHR

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, MD, told a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday he does not yet know the cost for the new Cerner electronic health record that the VA plans to purchase.

While Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said he supports the decision to replace the VA’s existing Vista EHR, he worried the cost was not part of the 2018 budget. “I understand you don’t want to just pick a number,” Schatz told Shulkin. “But it’s not zero. And we’re about to mark this bill up and it’s difficult to do a markup when, lacking information, we’re expected to sort of book it at zero.” 

[Also: House committee earmarks $65 million for VA's Cerner EHR transition, but there's a catch]

Shulkin agreed: “It’s not zero. We don’t know the cost yet.” 

“It makes me extremely nervous that you say you can absorb these costs,” Schatz said. “The EMR thing is a brand new hard cost. You’re going to have to cannibalize your budget to some extent … are you not?” 

Schatz was not the only lawmaker worried about whether it would be enough to handle unanticipated expenses.

[Also: Poll: Choosing Cerner for VA wasn't a surprise, but not necessarily the best call]

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said the EHR system could run as much as $16 billion and advised against “throwing budgets up that don’t fully address the problems of our veterans in this country.”

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, told Shulkin, “I want to hear from you today, Mr. Secretary, how we can help avoid situations where you don’t have the funds needed to provide the care that veterans expect.”

[Also: Will Cerner rollout at VA advance interoperability? Maybe]

Shulkin said the 2018 VA budget is $186.5 billion – an increase of $6.4 billion or 3.6 percent over 2017 – and that the VA budgeted $200 million for 2018 to start the process of change management, which will consume the majority of EHR costs for the first two years. The 2018 budget also provides for VA’s replacement of specific systems. 

The budget request also includes $358.5 million to replace the financial management system. VA will establish an Integrated Project Team to develop the requirements and acquisition strategy for a new enterprise health information platform. It will also invest $340 million for information security to protect Veterans’ information and improve VA’s information networks’ resilience, Shulkin said. 

Shulkin added that VA intends to include the cost of the EHR in its 2019 budget.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

VA secretary to Congress: We don't know what the Cerner EHR will cost
Veterans Affairs chooses Cerner EHR

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth
Population Health

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

Soon-Shiong NantHealth
NantHealth founder Soon-Shiong hit with lawsuit over...
MACRA rules
This is the top tech for quality improvement under MACRA...
Carolinas HealthCare adds Cerner for population health...
HITRUST leverage cybersecurity partnerships
HITRUST CEO blasts HHS for failing to leverage...
population health
Vermont HIE deploys common terms tech to bolster...
patient data
TheDarkOverlord leaks celebrity patient data from...
MACRA rule electronic health records
MACRA rule adds EHR flexibility, pushes back mandate for...
Amazon and Microsoft

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. photo via Twitter

Amazon and Microsoft just crushed Google and IBM in the...