Telehealth

VA, Air Force forge telehealth partnership for critically ill patients

Leveraging the VA’s Tele-ICU equipment, patients in five Air Force facilities will gain electronic access and remote monitoring capabilities to VA doctors and nurses.
By Jessica Davis
June 30, 2017
01:54 PM
Share
air force telehealth program

Photo via USAF

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Midwest Health Care Network signed a collaborative agreement with the Air Force Medical Operations Agency, to provide five military treatment facilities with access to the VA’s Tele-ICU capabilities, the VA announced this week.
The agreement covers Air Force patients in Las Vegas; Hampton, Virginia; Biloxi, Mississippi; Dayton, Ohio; and Anchorage, Alaska and is available through the VA’s centralized support center in Minneapolis.

The Tele-ICU telehealth program provides electronic access to board-certified doctors and critical care nurses using live audio and video feed, electronic monitoring, chart review and consultations. Officials said the doctors can prescribe medications, order tests and procedures, diagnose and discuss healthcare with patients and family.

[Also: 21st Century Cures Act a boon to telehealth, experts say]

Remote, real-time monitoring and tracking of critically ill patients is one of the biggest goals of the project, as VA Secretary David Shulkin, MD hopes to improve care quality and patient outcomes through the tool.

“Tele-ICU is more than just a way of providing remote care,” said Shulkin in a statement. “It improves the quality of care, decreases costs by supporting evidence-based practices and it improves patient outcomes through decreased ventilator days, ventilator-associated pneumonias and reduced lengths of stay.”

[Also: Philips releases enterprise telemedicine software for intensive care units]

The program is part of the 2015 U.S. Department of Defense - VA Health Care Sharing Incentive Fund, which will provide patients in the five locations with the VA’s Tele-ICU tools. It’s the first of what Shulkin hopes is one of many partnerships with the DoD.

Under Shulkin’s leadership, the VA has been steadily working on modernizing the VA and its healthcare. Shulkin has continuously stressed the need for not only public-private partnerships to accomplish this, but also partnerships with other government agencies -- like the DoD.

[Also: Veterans benefited from Medicaid expansion but GOP bill will dramatically reduce their healthcare access]

“Collaborative partnerships, such as this agreement with VA, help us provide the best possible care to our service members, military family members and retirees who receive health care through the Department of Defense,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Dr. David Smith.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

West Virginia hospital replaces computers after Petya cyberattack
Petya cyberattack

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'
CMS overpaid nearly $730 million in meaningful use incentives, OIG says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth

Video

HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017

More Stories

air force telehealth program

Photo via USAF

VA, Air Force forge telehealth partnership for...
Allina Health extends OpenNotes
Allina Health extends OpenNotes to 500,000 patients
22,000 patients affected by ransomware attack on...
managing healthcare risk

Bob Chaput, CEO of Clearwater Compliance

C-suite needs education, governance and good teams to...
healthcare usability
The healthcare industry is having a usability-heavy...
veterans on medicaid
Veterans benefited from Medicaid expansion but GOP bill...

Sylvan Waller, MD, a physician executive, speaks at Think Tank

Virtual care can turn solving the access challenge from...
prevent security breaches
These overlooked training strategies can help stop your...