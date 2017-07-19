Government & Policy

US Digital Service continues to focus on health IT for VA, CMS under Trump

The agency is working with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on a MACRA API and with the Department of Veterans Affair on digital tools for veterans.
By Jessica Davis
July 19, 2017
03:49 PM
The U.S. Digital Health Service remains diligent about improving health IT under the Trump administration, specifically for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a new report to Congress.

Established in 2014, USDS consults with federal agencies on IT as part of the Executive Office with the goal of improving digital services and websites. USDS is also a member of President Trump’s Office of American Innovation.

USDS is working with CMS on a MACRA API, according to the report. The project is designed to reduce the cost and burden of participating in CMS programs by helping third-party vendors develop software able to directly connect with Medicare systems and data.

Specifically, the API opened quality measures data, which led to vendors developing new tools, such as an iPhone app to look up quality payment program measures.

Currently, the agency is collaborating with developers on API submission and scoring tools to replace manual processes, provide feedback and scoring and a platform to build QPP-related tools. The final version of the API is set to be available by the end of 2017.

USDS’ other health IT projects are focused on the VA. The agency is helping the VA simplify its services for veterans. The VA Digital Service team built Vets.gov in 2015, and USDS has worked to improve the site that will allow veterans to download their benefit status and medical records.

The new services are scheduled to be available this summer.

Government & Policy, MACRA
