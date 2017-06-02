Workforce

UPMC names Robert Bart CMIO, will focus on health records, clinical tech

Bart will also teach at Pitt’s school of medicine and work as intensivist at UPMC’s children’s hospital
By Bernie Monegain
June 02, 2017
10:36 AM
UMPC names Robert Bart CMIO

Robert Bart, MD, has joined UPMC as chief medical information officer of the Health Services Division.

In this role, he will oversee the health system's efforts to boost the use of electronic health records and other technologies to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of patient care.

UPMC has invested more than $1.5 billion in recent years to support technology that advances clinical outcomes and administrative efficiency as the health system continues to pioneer the use of electronic medical records, analytics and “big data.”

[Also: UPMC taps IBM Watson, big data, machine learning, to build better supply chain]

Bart previously served for five years as CMIO for the Department of Health Services for Los Angeles County, with a population of more than 10 million. There, he oversaw information technology in four hospitals and 18 large, multispecialty ambulatory locations, including hospitals affiliated with the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles.

Prior to that stint, he was chief medical officer for pediatrics and academics at Cerner.

“Dr. Bart brings a unique set of technology and people skills that will drive our efforts to adopt smart technology that improves care and the patient experience,” Joel B. Nelson, MD, chief clinical officer, UPMC Health Services Division, said in a statement.”

“Dr. Bart brings a unique set of technology and people skills that will drive our efforts to adopt smart technology that improves care and the patient experience,” Joel B. Nelson, MD, chief clinical officer, UPMC Health Services Division, said in a statement.”

In addition to his role as CMIO, Bart has been appointed an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s Department of Critical Care Medicine and University of Pittsburgh Physicians and will work as an intensivist at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Bart received his medical degree from the University of Hawaii in 1990, then completed a pediatrics residency, a pediatric chief residency and pediatric critical care fellowship over the next seven years, all at Duke University Medical Center.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure, Workforce
