Updated list: 2015 Edition certified EHRs
Since the last time we checked ONC’s Certified Health IT List in April, there have only been 20 new additions. Azalea and Greenway join Epic and Allscripts in having their EHR platforms on the list.
With the Jan. 1, 2018 deadline looming for hospitals to be in 2015 edition compliance (HIMSS tried to extend the deadline but there's been no word from CMS), a lot of vendors need to roll out their updates.
As of July 17, 2017, there are 86 vendors in compliance with the 2015 edition.
See ONC’s list below:
|Edition
|Developer
|Product
|Version
|Certification Date
|2015
|Inpriva, Inc.
|hDirect Network Services
|2.1
|11-Jul-17
|2015
|SCC Soft Computer
|SoftLab
|4.0.8
|6-Jul-17
|2015
|Callibra, Inc.
|Discharge 1-2-3, Composer
|1.5
|6-Jul-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|Antimicrobial Usage and Resistance Reporting
|2017.01
|5-Jul-17
|2015
|Premier, Inc
|Theradoc
|4.7
|5-Jul-17
|2015
|Iron Bridge Integration, Inc.
|Pub Hub
|V 2.0
|28-Jun-17
|2015
|Varian Medical Systems
|360 Oncology Patient Portal
|1
|28-Jun-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|FirstNet (Clinical)
|2015.01.19
|20-Jun-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|PowerChart (Clinical)
|2015.01.19
|20-Jun-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|Provider Portal
|2015
|20-Jun-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|P2 Sentinel
|5.0.4.1
|19-Jun-17
|2015
|Greenway Health, LLC
|SuccessEHS
|9
|12-Jun-17
|2015
|FairWarning Technologies, Inc.
|FairWarning Patient Privacy Monitoring
|4
|8-Jun-17
|2015
|NextGen Healthcare
|NextGen Ambulatory EHR
|5.9
|2-Jun-17
|2015
|YourCareUniverse, Inc.
|YourCareUniverse Health Portal with YourCareEverywhere App
|V9.0
|30-May-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Business Intelligence
|V5.1
|30-May-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|FollowMyHealth® Universal Health Record
|17
|30-May-17
|2015
|Insync Healthcare Solutions LLC
|Insync PM/EMR
|9
|19-May-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|NOVIUS Lab
|2015
|15-May-17
|2015
|SCC Soft Computer
|SoftLab
|4.0.7
|15-May-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|Allscripts TouchWorks EHR
|17.1 GA
|12-May-17
|2015
|Azalea Health
|Azalea EHR
|3
|12-May-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|Sunrise Ambulatory Care
|16.3 CU3
|1-May-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|Sunrise Acute Care
|16.3 CU3
|1-May-17
|2015
|YourCareUniverse, Inc.
|YourCareUniverse Health Portal with YourCareEverywhere App
|V8.5
|24-Apr-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST EDIS
|2017 R1
|17-Apr-17
|2015
|Millennium Information Services, LLC
|Millennium Information Services
|2017.1
|11-Apr-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|Allscripts Professional EHR
|Version 17.1
|5-Apr-17
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|EpicCare Inpatient EHR Suite
|Epic 2017
|3-Apr-17
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|EpicCare Ambulatory EHR Suite
|Epic 2017
|3-Apr-17
|2015
|MedAllies
|MedAllies Direct Solutions
|v3.4
|3-Apr-17
|2015
|Ankhos Oncology Software
|Ankhos
|4
|31-Mar-17
|2015
|Encore, A Quintiles Company
|CoreANALYTICS
|2017.01
|31-Mar-17
|2015
|Dynamic Health IT, Inc
|CQMsolution
|3.1
|31-Mar-17
|2015
|Corepoint Health
|Corepoint Integration Engine
|2016.3
|27-Mar-17
|2015
|Netsmart Technologies
|myAvatar Certified Edition
|2017.01
|20-Mar-17
|2015
|OSEHRA
|OSEHRA popHealth
|5
|14-Mar-17
|2015
|Medfusion, Inc.
|Medfusion Patient Portal
|17.1
|13-Mar-17
|2015
|LifeSource Health, Inc.
|AtTheScene
|V1.0
|13-Mar-17
|2015
|McKesson
|McKesson Lab
|15.1
|8-Mar-17
|2015
|Protenus, Inc.
|Protenus Platform
|2
|27-Feb-17
|2015
|Secure Exchange Solutions
|SES Direct
|Version 2.0
|17-Feb-17
|2015
|VigiLanz Corporation
|Dynamic Antimicrobial Stewardship Dynamic Pharmacy Surveillance
|2017
|16-Feb-17
|2015
|Park Avenue Capital, LLC dba MaxMD
|MaxMD Direct mdEmail
|Version 3.0 SOAP
|9-Feb-17
|2015
|Evident
|Thrive Provider EHR
|19
|3-Feb-17
|2015
|Evident
|Thrive EHR
|19
|3-Feb-17
|2015
|Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC)
|TalkEHR
|1
|3-Feb-17
|2015
|Roji Health Intelligence LLC
|Roji Registry
|Version 2016
|2-Feb-17
|2015
|TRIARQ Practice Services
|gloSuite
|TORSA
|30-Jan-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise
|2017 R1 - Clinicals
|26-Jan-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise
|2017 R1 - Financials
|26-Jan-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise
|2017 R1 - eRx
|26-Jan-17
|2015
|YourCareUniverse, Inc.
|YourCareUniverse API
|V8.0
|26-Jan-17
|2015
|Health eFilings, LLC
|MIPS Accelerator
|5.0.0
|23-Jan-17
|2015
|eMed Solutions LLC
|eNotes
|4.1
|5-Jan-17
|2015
|FIGmd Inc.
|FIGMD Registry Platform
|7
|3-Jan-17
|2015
|Kirkland Spinecare
|Cerebella 2010
|V 9.5
|30-Dec-16
|2015
|Lightbeam Health Solutions, Inc.
|Lightbeam Population Health Management
|Version 2.1
|29-Dec-16
|2015
|Healthland
|Healthland Clinical Information System CQM Dashboard
|9.7
|22-Dec-16
|2015
|Healthland
|Healthland Centriq CQM Dashboard
|11
|22-Dec-16
|2015
|Encore, A Quintiles Company
|CoreANALYTICS
|2016.04
|20-Dec-16
|2015
|SocialCare by Health Symmetric, Inc.
|SocialCare Open API Platform
|Version 1.0
|15-Dec-16
|2015
|CitiusTech, Inc.
|BI-Clinical NZ
|16.09
|15-Dec-16
|2015
|CitiusTech, Inc.
|BI-Clinical
|16.09
|15-Dec-16
|2015
|UnisLink
|UnisLink iCMS
|v2.0
|13-Dec-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|EpicCare Ambulatory EHR Suite
|Epic 2015
|9-Dec-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|EpicCare Inpatient EHR Suite
|Epic 2015
|9-Dec-16
|2015
|Progression Systems, LLC
|PSNet
|v2.20.271
|8-Dec-16
|2015
|PatientClick, Inc.
|PatientClick
|5
|8-Dec-16
|2015
|Equicare Health Incorporated
|EQUICARE CS
|Version 4.5
|1-Dec-16
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST EDIS
|2017 R1
|1-Dec-16
|2015
|Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.
|Summit Exchange
|1.2
|17-Nov-16
|2015
|EMR Direct
|Interoperability Engine
|2017
|17-Nov-16
|2015
|Nexus Health Resources, Inc.
|NexusConnexions
|1
|9-Nov-16
|2015
|Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.
|Summit Express Connect
|9.4
|3-Nov-16
|2015
|McKesson
|McKesson Lab
|16
|27-Oct-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Syndromic Surveillance Reporting
|Epic 2015
|14-Oct-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Beaker Reportable Labs Reporting
|Epic 2015
|14-Oct-16
|2015
|Dynamic Health IT, Inc
|CQMsolution
|3
|16-Sep-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Beacon Cancer Registry Reporting
|Epic 2017
|15-Aug-16
|2015
|ModuleMD
|ModuleMD WISE
|9
|28-Jul-16
|2015
|Carefluence
|Carefluence Open API
|1
|1-Jul-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Beaker Reportable Labs Reporting
|Epic 2017
|5-May-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Syndromic Surveillance Reporting
|Epic 2017
|5-May-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Infection Control Antimicrobial Use and Resistance Reporting
|Epic 2017
|3-May-16