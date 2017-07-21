Updated list: 2015 Edition certified EHRs

Since the last time we checked ONC’s Certified Health IT List in April, there have only been 20 new additions. Azalea and Greenway join Epic and Allscripts in having their EHR platforms on the list.

With the Jan. 1, 2018 deadline looming for hospitals to be in 2015 edition compliance (HIMSS tried to extend the deadline but there's been no word from CMS), a lot of vendors need to roll out their updates.

As of July 17, 2017, there are 86 vendors in compliance with the 2015 edition.

See ONC’s list below: