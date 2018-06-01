Updated: IBM Watson slashed workforce this week

With one employee describing the layoffs as a cost-cutting measure, estimates say Big Blue may have cut as much as 70 percent of its employees.
By Bernie Monegain
June 01, 2018
09:06 AM
Share
IBM Watson slashed workforce this week

After multiple press reports said IBM Watson laid off 50-70 percent of its workforce, a research note published by investment banking company Morgan Stanley on May 31 pushed back on that percentage. IBM, for its part, said the layoffs were small.

“First, any layoffs come on the back of IBM’s reported $613 million restructuring announced on the April 17th earnings call – of which, about $100 million related to the Cognitive business division,” according to Morgan Stanley. “IBM management, as recently as the March 8th, 2018 investor day, discussed aggressive hiring in strategic areas, including Oncology within Watson Health.”

“IBM is continuing to reposition our team to align with our focus on the high-value segments of the IT market,” the company said in a statement. “We’re not discussing specific numbers of employees affected, but it’s a small percentage of our global Watson Health workforce, as we move to more technology-intensive offerings, simplified processes and automation to drive speed.”

That said, the cuts appear to run deep enough to affect some of IBM’s stellar acquisitions: Explorys, Phytel, Merge Healthcare and Truven Health Analytics.

IBM announced at HIMSS15, it would be acquiring population health company Phytel and Cleveland Clinic spinoff Explorys, a cloud-based data analytics vendor. Both Phytel and Explorys would become part of IBM's new Watson Health unit.

IBM officials also announced then, the establishment of IBM Watson Health, a new business unit that would be headquartered in the Boston area, and a new partnership with leading companies, including Apple, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic to help optimize consumer and medical devices for data collection, analysis and feedback.

In February 2016, IBM announced it would pay $2.6 billion to acquire Truven Health Analytics for its Watson Health unit. IBM Watson paid $1 billion for Merge in December 2015.

Then in February 2017, MD Anderson ended what had previously appeared to be 

With reports suggesting that Big Blue laid off up to 70 percent of the workforce at its Watson Health operation, one former employee wrote on The Layoff.com that 

“Watson Health went from 7000 employees to less than 4000 in the last 5 days. All in the Provider business and WH Cloud GONE. The Simpler Provider team will be next month.” 

This story was updated to include comments from Morgan Stanley.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

EHR happenings and interoperability initiatives in May
Top Story
Catching up with recent moves in EHR, interoperability initiatives

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase partner to build healthcare company with focus on tech
Cerner names Philips leader Brent Shafer as CEO

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Compliance & Legal
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

Developers are key to driving healthcare innovation
Developers are key to driving healthcare innovation
Why APIs are only one piece of the puzzle for healthcare transformation
Why APIs are only one piece of the puzzle for healthcare transformation
Dev4Health: A new map for innovation
Dev4Health: A new map for innovation
blockchain panel discussion at dev4health event in Cleveland
What business case will build the blockchain infrastructure?

More Stories

Mount Sinai teams with RenalytixAI

Credit: Mount Sinai

Mount Sinai teams with RenalytixAI to employ AI for kidney disease care
HIMSS weighs in on FDA software pre-cert program
HIMSS weighs in on FDA software pre-cert program
Emory Healthcare announces new innovation hub
Emory Healthcare announces new innovation hub
AWS unveils Amazon Neptune to help health orgs build apps

Credit: AWS Reinvent

AWS releases Amazon Neptune to help health orgs build apps
security vulnerabilities update software
Vulnerable devices are a reminder to create solid patch management policies
IBM Watson slashed workforce this week
Updated: IBM Watson slashed workforce this week
The Advisory Board’s Allyson Vicars on cybersecurity

Allyson Vicars is an associate director with The Advisory Board’s Health Care IT Advisor research program and will be speaking at the Healthcare Security Forum on June 11.

Security is more than an IT problem

Credit: FDA.gov

As FDA signals wider AI approval, hospitals have a role to play