Update: VA loses acting CIO Blackburn, creating more uncertainty for EHR project

Just weeks after David Shulkin was ousted as VA Secretary, Scott Blackburn, one of the leaders of the department's EHR modernization project, announced his departure on Twitter.
By Jessica Davis
April 18, 2018
12:32 PM
Share
VA loses acting CIO Scott Blackburn

Scott Blackburn is leaving Veteran Affairs. Credit: C-Span

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Chief Information Officer Scott Blackburn resigned late Tuesday night after four years of leadership on a wide range of technology projects under both former VA Secretaries Bob MacDonald and David Shulkin, MD.

Blackburn joined the VA in Nov. 2014 as an adviser to Macdonald and as MyVA Task Force executive director. He also served briefly as the VA's interim deputy secretary. In Sept. 2017, he was named acting CIO and acting assistant secretary of information and technology at the agency.

A new Politico report said President Donald Trump has named his former campaigner Camilo Sandoval as the new acting CIO.

Sandoval, a former Air Force intelligence officer, moved to the VA health administration last year. Reports claimed Sandoval conspired to have Shulkin fired, as the former secretary wouldn't aggressively push to increase private sector care for veterans.

Further, the former director of data operations for Trump's 2016 campaign, reportedly had repeated clashes with career staff during his tenure at the Treasury Department. He was also accused in a recent lawsuit of sexually harrassing a fellow employee during the campaign.

VA officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment to confirm the staffing changes.

[Also: VA outlines plans to get off GAO high-risk list]

As acting CIO, Blackburn was one of the key leaders of the agency's EHR modernization project. The agency has been in a holding pattern for a number of months on its EHR modernization contract with Cerner. The departure of Blackburn and lack of permanent leadership, especially in the IT department, still leaves the future of its EHR in question.

"My effort has always been about better caring for veterans regardless of presidential administration … I have been honored to serve alongside both in a bipartisan way," he wrote. "I will remain both VA's biggest cheerleader and critic from afar."

Blackburn made the announcement on Twitter, writing: "This is a bittersweet moment in my career. Today, I officially resigned my position at [the VA]. It has been the honor of my life. Too many people to thank. Will continue to advocate for veterans in other ways."

For now, Blackburn said he will take time off for a few months.

Blackburn's departure is just the latest in a leadership shakeup of the agency. Shulkin's Chief of Staff Viveca Wright Simpson stepped down in February after a VA Office of Inspector General report claimed she doctored an email to secure taxpayer funding for the travel costs of Shulkin's wife during a summer European work trip.

Shulkin was ousted just last month, after reports found the secretary had fallen out of favor with the President and agency infighting. Trump named Department of Defense official Robert Wilkie as acting secretary in the interim while awaiting confirmation of his nominee for secretary, White House Physician Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson. That hearing will be held on April 25.

This story was updated to include President Trump naming his former campaigner Camilo Sandoval as the new acting CIO.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

apple health records EHR

A screensnap of Apple's personal health record feature with iOS 11.3.

Top Story
How Apple's Health Records could reshape patient engagement

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Mergers & Acquisitions

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

KLAS report
KLAS report explores health IT buying decisions, customer satisfaction
FDA medical device cybersecurity
FDA medical device plan zeros in on cybersecurity, public-private partnership
security challenges of operating a healthcare hybrid cloud

Winston Armstrong and Sandeep Chandra, both of the San Diego Supercomputer Center will be speaking at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in June.

Security challenges with operating a hybrid cloud
Intermountain's Navican launches precision cancer services

3D rendered Illustration of a mutating cancer cell. Credit: Getty Images

Intermountain's Navican launches precision cancer services
apple health records

Photo credit: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Poll: Will Apple Health Records work?
VA loses acting CIO Scott Blackburn

Scott Blackburn is leaving Veteran Affairs. Credit: C-Span

Update: VA loses acting CIO Blackburn, creating more uncertainty for EHR project
DARPA Kryptowire smartphone-based health tracking
DARPA gives Kryptowire $5.1M for smartphone-based health tracking
UNC Health Care reaches Stage 7

Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir is among the hospitals with a Stage 7 designations in the UNC Health Care system. Credit: Google Maps

UNC reaches Stage 7 with advanced EMR