Accountable Care

UnitedHealthcare ACO partnership gives Aledade a major boost

Farzad Mostashari's startup marks its third anniversary by expanding to Medicare Advantage plans.
By Mike Miliard
June 19, 2017
03:17 PM
Share

Aledade is joining forces with UnitedHealthcare, marking its first accountable care program for Medicare Advantage plan members – more than 15,000 of whom could participate in the new initiative.

Aledade – which was founded three years ago this month by former National Coordinator for Health IT Farzad Mostashari, MD – will work with UnitedHealthcare in Arkansas to put technology and clinical best practices to work enhancing care coordination and promoting more team-based patient care.

[Also: Mostashari's ACO startup Aledade raises $20 million]

"With this partnership, our Arkansas accountable care program now offers the benefits of Aledade’s model of care whether patients are covered by Medicaid, traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage,” Mostashari said in a statement.

The partnership will work to improve data sharing among the providers visited by patients, especially those with complex or chronic illnesses.

Aledade and UnitedHealthcare will harness technology to enable care management across physicians' patient populations, working together to identify missed opportunities (medication nonadherence), encourage interventions (preventative cancer screenings) and pinpoint other actionable data that can identify high-risk patients and help reduce emergency department visits and hospital readmissions.

More than 15 million people currently enrolled in UnitedHealthcare plans across the country have access to accountable care, delivered through more than 800 arrangements nationwide as the health plan engages in more substantive relationships with physicians and hospitals.

"By working more collaboratively with local care providers and creating a more connected healthcare experience, we can help improve patient care and enhance people’s ability to live healthier lives," said Gregg Kunemund, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Arkansas.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Interoperability, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Telehealth
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

UnitedHealthcare ACO partnership gives Aledade a major...
HHS warns of fresh WannaCry-like attacks after Microsoft...
Supply chain needs security, visibility to stem billions...
Healthix HIE links with Mount Sinai, Northwell exchanges to boost population health
Healthix HIE links with Mount Sinai, Northwell exchanges...
Medicrea Group wins FDA clearance for AI-based spine surgery tech
Medicrea Group wins FDA clearance for AI-based spine...
Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM chiefs head to White House for tech meeting

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM chiefs head to...
Social determinants of health and data are key to...
medical devices

Sue Schade believes that making IT work for patients – and all players – get rid of ‘frenemies’ attitude.

HTM and IT: Cooperation is crucial in managing medical...