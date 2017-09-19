Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

UI Health to replace legacy system with $62 million Epic EHR

Medical system scheduled to go live in the fall of 2019 and the costs will be spread over seven years.
By Bernie Monegain
September 19, 2017
11:41 AM
Share
Epic EHR

UI Health in Chicago will spend $62 million over seven years to roll out the Epic EHR. Photo via UI Health

UI Health, an academic medical center, which is associated with the University of Illinois in Chicago, will plunk down $101 million for an Epic System EHR.

The cost includes the preparatory work UI will have to undertake prior to installing the EHR.

The cost associated with the Epic rollout is $62 million over seven years. It includes software, remote hosting, implementation, licensing and other fees.

[Also: Epic notches a first with Canadian EHR install]

Once the contract with Epic is finalized, the new system will take about 21 months to roll out. ‘Go Live’ is expected to occur in the fall of 2019, Michael Zenn, chief financial officer of UI Health, told Healthcare IT News.

A 17-member assessment committee helped develop a process and set technology criteria. The team also oversaw development of the RFP – request for proposal – and an evaluation of the responses.

[Also: Epic rollout at New York hospital backed by $5.7 million state grant]

There were also technology demonstrations from several vendors.

“For Epic, we had 460 participants in our demo. And, we received back 745 evaluations,” Zenn said. “We had a large number of people looking into the process.”

Once the Epic technology goes live, hospital administrators say, it will replace the disparate technologies in place today. They include pieces of Epic, Cerner, Allscripts, McKesson and Midas, which measures quality of care. Much of the technology dated back to the 1990s.

“Many of our current systems were being sunset,” Zenn said. “We were being told by vendors they would no longer support them.”

“We’ve had a large number of disparate systems – in all our departments that we acquired over time that don’t work all that well together,” he added. “We were looking for the ability of vendors who could in an integrated way through a more singular system accomplish our information needs.”

As Zenn sees it, the upgrade is a necessity of the business.

“It’s also a necessity for clinical delivery; communication with our patients, it’s a necessity for all the complex billing issues that we have to deal with.” he said. “It’s our ability to provide care, it’s our ability to interact with our patients about their care, their experience here. It’s about all of those.”

UI Health includes a 495-bed tertiary care hospital, 22 outpatient clinics, and 13 Mile Square Health Center facilities, which are Federally Qualified Health Centers. It also includes the seven UIC health science colleges: the College of Applied Health Sciences; the College of Dentistry; the School of Public Health; the Jane Addams College of Social Work; and the Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy, and Nursing, including regional campuses in Peoria, Quad Cities.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

UI Health to replace legacy system with $62 million Epic EHR
Epic EHR

UI Health in Chicago will spend $62 million over seven years to roll out the Epic EHR. Photo via UI Health

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Healthcare attorney Barry Herrin on the value of the NIST Risk Management Framework
Penn Medicine CISO Dan Costantino on cybersecurity resource allocation
Former DHS Secretary Tom Ridge on what hospitals can learn from the intelligence community
Bill Parkinson of Unisys
Unsecured medical devices leave doors wide open to cybercriminals

More Stories

Mayo EHR
Mayo unveils EHR-integrated clinical decision support...
From science fiction to real world: Emerging technologies poised to disrupt healthcare
From science fiction to real world: Emerging...
telemedicine offered by employers
Almost all large employers plan to offer telehealth in...
EHR interoperability
Successful EHR interoperability starts locally
Epic MyChart

The Mayo Clinic wants to share the symptom assessment tool with other healthcare providers to help patients.

Epic, Mayo Clinic team up to integrate symptom checker...
phishing attack

The phishing attack at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia occurred five months ago. Photo via Google Maps

5 months after phishing attack, AU Medical reports...
telehealth House bill

The Texas Army National Guard moves through flooded Houston streets from Hurricane Harvey. U.S. Army photo

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma spotlight value of telehealth...
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Vik Nagjee speaking at the HIMSS event hosted in San Francisco in May.

HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum to focus...