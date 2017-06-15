Privacy & Security

A rape victim’s medical record leads to a lawsuit against Uber

The ride-sharing service is charged with defaming a woman and obtaining her records without authorization.
By Gus Venditto
June 15, 2017
04:16 PM
Share

A woman’s medical records are at the center of a defamation suit being filed against the ride-sharing service Uber. The company is being charged with obtaining her records without authorization and using them to defend itself against charges that she was raped by an Uber driver.

The woman’s identity has not been disclosed but the Uber driver was convicted of rape in 2015 and is serving a life sentence in India. Her lawyers claim in the suit filed today in California federal court that Uber’s representatives obtained the records in an attempt to deny an assault took place.

The lawsuit alleges that Eric Alexander, president of Uber Asia-Pacific, was able to obtain the medical records “generated by physicians who examined her after her brutal rape.”

The complaint maintains that Alexander then discussed the records with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and other company executives, “speculating that Plaintiff had made up the brutal rape in collusion with a rival of Uber in India in order to undermine Uber’s business” and that Uber continues to have the records in its possession.

The complaint, prepared by Wigdor LLP, does not indicate how Alexander allegedly obtained the medical records.

Uber’s management has been subject to public scrutiny over a series of misconduct allegations, which have resulted in Kalanick taking a leave of absence. The lawsuit claims the company has perpetuated a rape culture and is violating customer privacy.

This is the second suit filed by the woman who is living in the United States. In 2015 she sued Uber over failing to provide a safe environment; that case was settled.

Twitter: @GusVenditto
Email the writer: gus.venditto@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

WannaCry hackers just getting started, former federal CISO says
WannaCry more attacks coming

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

apple health
Apple reveals plans to put health records on the iPhone
athenahealth and apple
Will Apple buy athenahealth? Jonathan Bush calls rumor...
A rape victim’s medical record leads to a lawsuit...
electronic health records workflow
Epic partners with M*Modal on AI to improve EHR workflow
salesforce health cloud
Salesforce adds care collaboration features to Health...
drones used in healthcare
Drones beat EMS teams to heart attack victims in test
WannaCry ransomware north korea
NSA uncovers ties between North Korea and WannaCry...
precision medicine evolving tech
Precision medicine demands ‘evolutionary leaps of...