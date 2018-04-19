TriHealth hospitals pay $10 million to adopt IBM Watson Health enterprise imaging

The two-hospital system hopes the investment will help it update its PACS and improve the workflow, data, efficiency and quality of its imaging initiatives.
By Bernie Monegain
April 19, 2018
04:39 PM
Share
IBM Watson Health hospital

Cincinnati based TriHealth will invest $10 million dollars to adopt a portion of IBM Watson Health Enterprise Imaging Portfolio. The investment means it can modernize its picture archiving and communication system infrastructure and employ artificial intelligence and applications for medical imaging.

TriHealth plans to augment radiologists' image reading workflow by creating an architecture for the storage and management of image data that can easily scale and connect with the health system's electronic health record. The Watson Health architecture is expected provide TriHealth clinicians timely access to medical images, the better and faster to decide on the right care path.

[Also: Preparing for the enterprise imaging of tomorrow]

TriHealth will be the first health system in Ohio to adopt IBM Watson Imaging Clinical Review, a data review tool that uses cognitive computing to analyze EHR data to help support a reliable patient record, IBM executives said. The goal is to enable more accurate, timely and coordinated care decisions.

Watson Imaging Clinical Review is scheduled to go live across TriHealth in early 2019.

"Our goal is to provide our physicians with a tool that delivers data and insight that helps optimize efficiency and quality in the care they deliver to patients," said John Ward, TriHealth's chief information officer, in a statement.

TriHealth CEO Mark C. Clement noted that the collaboration with IBM Watson Health makes it possible for TriHealth to provide the most advanced technology for patients and their clinicians.

And Frank Schlueter, MD, system chief of radiology for TriHealth, said the advanced imaging technology will improve the workflow of radiology and other image-intensive specialties. In turn, he expects that will boost physicians' ability to diagnose and treat patients.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Data Warehousing, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Imaging, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

St. Jude pacemakers
Top Story
Abbott releases patch for 350,000 flawed medical devices

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Mergers & Acquisitions

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

IBM Watson Health hospital
TriHealth pays $10M for IBM Watson Health enterprise imaging
analytics at health system

Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, New York is part of the Health Quest health system. Credit: Google Maps

How a single database is helping drive analytics success
DEA prescription data opioids
DEA partners with states to share prescription data in opioid fight
mount sinai research

Skyline view of Icahn School of Medicine in New York. Credit: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

International community care models offer many lessons for US
Protecting the endpoints
KLAS report
KLAS report explores health IT buying decisions, customer satisfaction
FDA medical device cybersecurity
FDA medical device plan zeros in on cybersecurity, public-private partnership
security challenges of operating a healthcare hybrid cloud

Winston Armstrong and Sandeep Chandra, both of the San Diego Supercomputer Center will be speaking at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in June.

Security challenges with operating a hybrid cloud