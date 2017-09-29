Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, MD, stepped down from the post on Friday.

“Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted,” a statement from the White House Press Secretary said.

Price’s resignation comes amid criticism about his use of taxpayer dollars for private jets while traveling around the country. On Friday, for instance, President Trump publicly stated that he would decide tonight whether to fire or keep the Secretary.

Now that Price has left, Trump is appointing another HHS official to replace him, at least in the short-term.

“The President intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017," the Press Secretary said.

Wright serves as the HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.