Government & Policy

Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary

Trump appoints Health and Human Services official Don Wright as Acting Secretary.
By Tom Sullivan
September 29, 2017
04:59 PM
Share
Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, MD, stepped down from the post on Friday.

“Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted,” a statement from the White House Press Secretary said.

Price’s resignation comes amid criticism about his use of taxpayer dollars for private jets while traveling around the country. On Friday, for instance, President Trump publicly stated that he would decide tonight whether to fire or keep the Secretary.

Now that Price has left, Trump is appointing another HHS official to replace him, at least in the short-term.

“The President intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017," the Press Secretary said. 

Wright serves as the HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Topics: 
Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Pew to ONC: Fix pediatric EHRs to avoid dangerous medical mistakes
Fix pediatric EHRs

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'
CMS overpaid nearly $730 million in meaningful use incentives, OIG says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Precision Medicine
Imaging

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary
Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary
gene editing and cellular therapies
Regenerative medicine, gene editing markets are growing
Epic EHR
Canada's Alberta Health Services signs $459 million...
precision medicine nurses
Toolkit helps nurses at smaller hospitals start...
VA telehealth
Proposed rule would let VA caregivers practice...
EHR data security
Cybersecurity 'context' matters when...
ONC certified 2015 edition list
List: 29 new products added to ONC's 2015 Certified...
healthcare bank
Leerink rakes in $313 million for its health IT growth...