These hospitals earned an 'A' for patient safety in Leapfrog's Fall 2017 ratings

The Leapfrog Group last week released its Fall 2017 Hospital Safety Grade ratings, awarding 832 hospitals an "A" rating for excellence in clinical and operational metrics tied to patient safety.

Of that list, 59 hospitals have scored an "A" in every year since the group starting publishing scores in 2012.

[Also: See which hospitals got an 'F' from Leapfrog in fall 2017, risking patient safety]

The rise of consumerism in healthcare has put fresh weight on public ratings programs from groups like Leapfrog, Healthgrades and U.S. News. More patients are conducting research online on the providers they choose for their care.

However, these programs have also faced scrutiny over methodology. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has delayed releasing updated Hospital Compare star ratings amid criticism over methodology. And on Tuesday, Leapfrog was sued by a Chicago hospital over what they claim was an undue lowering of its safety grade.

[Also: Leapfrog sued for inaccurate patient safety grade by Chicago hospital]

Still, Leapfrog says its data shows the commitment many hospitals are making to patient safety is growing. In fact, Oregon, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Wisconsin and Idaho showed the most improvement by having more "A" hospitals in their states compared to prior years.

Below is the full list of "A" hospitals for Fall 2017, along with their scores for previous Spring 2017 release.

Hospital City State Fall 2017 Spring 2017 Hospital City State Fall 2017 Spring 2017 Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Fairbanks Alaska A C Russell Medical Center Alexander City Alabama A A Russellville Hospital Russellville Alabama A A Shelby Baptist Medical Center Alabaster Alabama A B South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Foley Alabama A A Troy Regional Medical Center Troy Alabama A A UAB Highlands Birmingham Alabama A A University of Alabama Hospital Birmingham Alabama A A Magnolia Regional Medical Center Magnolia Arkansas A A Mercy Hospital Fort Smith Fort Smith Arkansas A A Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Rogers Arkansas A A NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital Jonesboro Arkansas A N/A Ouachita County Medical Center Camden Arkansas A A Abrazo West Campus Goodyear Arizona A A Banner Casa Grande Medical Center Casa Grande Arizona A B Banner Estrella Medical Center Phoenix Arizona A A Banner Gateway Medical Center Gilbert Arizona A B Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital Tucson Arizona A B Mayo Clinic Hospital Phoenix Arizona A A Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Gilbert Arizona A B Shea Medical Center Scottsdale Arizona A C Thompson Peak Hospital Scottsdale Arizona A B Verde Valley Medical Center Cottonwood Arizona A C Adventist Health - San Joaquin Community Hospital Bakersfield California A B Adventist Health Glendale Glendale California A A Adventist Medical Center Selma Selma California A B California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus San Francisco California A A Chinese Hospital San Francisco California A A Chino Valley Medical Center Chino California A B Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula Monterey California A A Doctors Hospital of Manteca Manteca California A A Doctors Medical Center of Modesto Modesto California A A Dominican Hospital Santa Cruz California A A Eisenhower Medical Center Rancho Mirage California A A El Camino Hospital Mountain View California A B El Camino Hospital Los Gatos Los Gatos California A B Enloe Medical Center Chico California A A French Hospital Medical Center San Luis Obispo California A A Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center Garden Grove California A B Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian Newport Beach California A A Huntington Hospital Pasadena California A B John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital Indio California A B Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Baldwin Park Medical Center Baldwin Park California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Fresno Fresno California A B Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Modesto Modesto California A B Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Redwood City Redwood City California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Roseville Roseville California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Francisco San Francisco California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Rafael San Rafael California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Rosa Santa Rosa California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - South San Francisco South San Francisco California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Vallejo Vallejo California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - West Los Angeles Los Angeles California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Orange County - Anaheim Anaheim California A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Orange County-Irvine Irvine California A A Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center Fontana California A A Kaiser Permanente Foundation Hospital, Downey Medical Center Downey California A A Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center Moreno Valley California A B Kaiser Permanente Ontario Medical Center Ontario California A A Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Panorama City California A A Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center Woodland Hills California A A Keck Hospital of USC Los Angeles California A B Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center Thousand Oaks California A A Madera Community Hospital Madera California A B Marian Regional Medical Center Santa Maria California A A Mercy General Hospital Sacramento California A A Mills-Peninsula Health Services Burlingame California A A Natividad Medical Center Salinas California A A Novato Community Hospital Novato California A A Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center Fountain Valley California A A Petaluma Valley Hospital Petaluma California A A Placentia-Linda Hospital Placentia California A A Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro San Pedro California A B Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance Torrance California A B Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Salinas California A A Scripps Memorial Hospital of La Jolla La Jolla California A A Sequoia Hospital Redwood City California A A Sharp Grossmont Hospital La Mesa California A B Sharp Memorial Hospital San Diego California A A Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center San Luis Obispo California A A St. Bernardine Medical Center San Bernardino California A B St. Elizabeth Community Hospital Red Bluff California A A St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital Camarillo California A B St. Joseph's Medical Center of Stockton Stockton California A D St. Jude Medical Center Fullerton California A B Sutter Davis Hospital Davis California A A Sutter Roseville Medical Center Roseville California A B Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Santa Rosa California A A Temecula Valley Hospital Temecula California A A Torrance Memorial Medical Center Torrance California A B Twin Cities Community Hospital Templeton California A A UCLA Medical Center of Santa Monica Santa Monica California A A UCSF Health - Mission Bay San Fancisco California A N/A UCSF Medical Center / Moffitt-Long Hospitals San Francisco California A A University of California Irvine Medical Center Orange California A A University of California Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles California A B Woodland Memorial Hospital Woodland California A A Centura Health-Porter Adventist Hospital Denver Colorado A A Centura Health-St. Francis Medical Center Colorado Springs Colorado A B Centura Health-St. Mary Corwin Medical Center Peublo Colorado A B Delta County Memorial Hospital Delta Colorado A C Lutheran Medical Center La Crosse Wisconsin A A McKee Medical Center Loveland Colorado A B Medical Center of Aurora Aurora Colorado A A Mercy Regional Medical Center Durango Colorado A A North Colorado Medical Center Greeley Colorado A B North Suburban Medical Center Thornton Colorado A A Poudre Valley Hospital Fort Collins Colorado A A Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center Denver Colorado A A Rose Medical Center Denver Colorado A A Saint Joseph Hospital Denver Colorado A B Sky Ridge Medical Center Lone Tree Colorado A A St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center Grand Junction Colorado A B Swedish Medical Center Englewood Colorado A B Yampa Valley Medical Center Steamboat Springs Colorado A A Bristol Hospital Bristol Connecticut A C Day Kimball Hospital Putnam Connecticut A B Middlesex Hospital Middletown Connecticut A A St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center Hartford Connecticut A A Stamford Health Stamford Connecticut A B The William W. Backus Hospital Norwich Connecticut A B University of Connecticut Health Center, John Dempsey Hospital Farmington Connecticut A A Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville Jacksonville Florida A B Cleveland Clinic Florida Weston Florida A A Coral Gables Hospital Coral Gables Florida A A Doctors Hospital of Sarasota Sarasota Florida A A Dr. P. Phillips Hospital Orlando Florida A A Englewood Community Hospital Englewood Florida A A Florida Hospital Altamonte Altamonte Springs Florida A B Florida Hospital Apopka Apopka Florida A B Florida Hospital Carrollwood Tampa Florida A A Florida Hospital Celebration Health Celebration Florida A B Florida Hospital DeLand DeLand Florida A A Florida Hospital East Orlando Orlando Florida A B Florida Hospital Fish Memorial Orange City Florida A A Florida Hospital Flagler Palm Coast Florida A B Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid Lake Placid Florida A A Florida Hospital Kissimmee Kissimmee Florida A C Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center Daytona Beach Florida A A Florida Hospital North Pinellas Tarpon Springs Florida A A Florida Hospital Orlando Orlando Florida A B Florida Hospital Waterman Tavares Florida A A Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel Wesley Chapel Florida A A Fort Walton Beach Medical Center Fort Walton Beach Florida A A Health Central Hospital Ocoee Florida A B Kendall Regional Medical Center Miami Florida A B Lakeland Regional Medical Center Lakeland Florida A B Mayo Clinic Hospital Phoenix Arizona A A Mease Countryside Hospital Safety Harbor Florida A A Mease Dunedin Hospital Dunedin Florida A A Medical Center of Trinity Trinity Florida A B Memorial Hospital Miramar Miramar Florida A A Memorial Hospital Pembroke Pembroke Pines Florida A A Memorial Hospital West Pembroke Pines Florida A B Memorial Regional Hospital Hollywood Florida A B Memorial Regional Hospital South Hollywood Florida A C Mercy Hospital Kenmore New York A A Morton Plant Hospital Clearwater Florida A A NCH North Naples Hospital Naples Florida A B North Shore Medical Center Miami Florida A B Orlando Regional Medical Center Orlando Florida A A Orlando Regional South Seminole Hospital Longwood Florida A A Palm Bay Hospital Palm Bay Florida A A Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center Palm Beach Gardens Florida A B Palmetto General Hospital Hialeah Florida A A Sarasota Memorial Hospital Sarasota Florida A A South Lake Hospital Clermont Florida A B St. Lucie Medical Center Port St Lucie Florida A B St. Vincent's Medical Center Clay County Middleburg Florida A C St. Vincent's Medical Center Riverside Jacksonville Florida A B St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside Jacksonville Florida A B Twin Cities Hospital Niceville Florida A A Viera Hospital Melbourne Florida A A West Florida Hospital Pensacola Florida A A Winter Park Memorial Hospital Winter Park Florida A B Cartersville Medical Center Cartersville Georgia A A Colquitt Regional Medical Center Moultrie Georgia A A Gordon Hospital Calhoun Georgia A A Houston Medical Center Warner Robins Georgia A B Piedmont Fayette Hospital Fayetteville Georgia A B Piedmont Mountainside Hospital Jasper Georgia A A Piedmont Newnan Hospital Newnan Georgia A A Redmond Regional Medical Center Rome Georgia A A Tanner Medical Center of Villa Rica Villa Rica Georgia A B Tift Regional Medical Center Tifton Georgia A B University Hospital Durham North Carolina A A Upson Regional Medical Center Thomaston Georgia A C Wellstar Douglas Hospital Douglasville Georgia A A Wellstar Paulding Hospital Hiram Georgia A A Castle Medical Center Kailua Hawaii A A Hilo Medical Center Hilo Hawaii A A Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Moanalua Medical Center Honolulu Hawaii A A Pali Momi Medical Center Aiea Hawaii A A Straub Clinic & Hospital Honolulu Hawaii A A The Queen's Medical Center Honolulu Hawaii A A The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu Ewa Beach Hawaii A A Wilcox Memorial Hospital Lihue Hawaii A A Allen Hospital Waterloo Iowa A A Iowa Methodist Medical Center Des Moines Iowa A A Lakes Regional Healthcare Spirit Lake Iowa A A Mercy Medical Center of Clinton Clinton Iowa A A Mercy Medical Center of Dubuque Dubuque Iowa A A Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Council Bluffs Iowa A A Skiff Medical Center Newton Iowa A C Spencer Hospital Spencer Iowa A A UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital of Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids Iowa A A Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Idaho Falls Idaho A A Kootenai Health Coeur D'Alene Idaho A A Madison Memorial Hospital Rexburg Idaho A B St. Luke's Boise Medical Center Boise Idaho A A St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center Twin Falls Idaho A A St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center Meridian Idaho A A West Valley Medical Center Caldwell Idaho A A Advocate Condell Medical Center Libertyville Idaho A B Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Park Ridge Idaho A B AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale Hinsdale Illinois A A AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange La Grange Illinois A A AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village Elk Grove Village Illinois A A AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates Hoffman Estates Illinois A A Centegra Hospital - McHenry McHenry Illinois A A Edward Hospital Naperville Illinois A B Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Elmhurst Illinois A A Harrisburg Medical Center Harrisburg Illinois A A HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, Breese Breese Illinois A A Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Melrose Park Illinois A B McDonough District Hospital Macomb Illinois A C Northwest Community Hospital Arlington Heights Illinois A B Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital Lake Forest Illinois A B Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Winfield Illinois A A Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Geneva Illinois A A Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital DeKalb Illinois A A OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Bloomington Illinois A A OSF St. Mary Medical Center Galesburg Illinois A A Ottawa Regional Hospital and Healthcare Center d/b/a OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center Ottawa Illinois A A Palos Community Hospital Palos Heights Illinois A B Presence Resurrection Medical Center Chicago Illinois A A Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago Illinois A A Riverside Medical Center Kankakee Illinois A A Rush Copley Medical Center Aurora Illinois A A Rush Oak Park Hospital Oak Park Illinois A A Rush University Medical Center Chicago Illinois A A Silver Cross Hospital New Lenox Illinois A A St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Effingham Illinois A C St. Margaret's Hospital Spring Valley Illinois A B University of Chicago Medical Center Chicago Illinois A A West Suburban Medical Center Oak Park Illinois A A Deaconess Gateway Hospital Newburgh Indiana A B Deaconess Hospital Evansville Indiana A Hancock Regional Hospital Greenfield Indiana A A Hendricks Regional Health Danville Indiana A A Henry County Hospital New Castle Indiana A B Johnson Memorial Hospital Franklin Indiana A A King's Daughters' Hospital and Health Services Madison Indiana A A Major Hospital Shelbyville Indiana A C Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Jasper Indiana A A Memorial Hospital of South Bend South Bend Indiana A B Parkview Regional Medical Center Fort Wayne Indiana A A Riverview Hospital Noblesville Indiana A A Schneck Medical Center Seymour Indiana A A St. Catherine Hospital of East Chicago East Chicago Indiana A B St. Vincent Carmel Hospital Carmel Indiana A A St. Vincent Kokomo Kokomo Indiana A B Terre Haute Regional Hospital Terre Haute Indiana A A Witham Memorial Hospital Lebanon Indiana A A Geary Community Hospital Junction City Kansas A A Lawrence Memorial Hospital Lawrence Kansas A A Mercy Hospital Fort Scott Fort Scott Kansas A A Overland Park Regional Medical Center Overland Park Kansas A A Pratt Regional Medical Center Pratt Kansas A A Providence Medical Center Kansas City Kansas A A Saint Luke's South Hospital Overland Park Kansas A A Shawnee Mission Medical Center Shawnee Mission Kansas A A Southwest Medical Center Liberal Kansas A A The University of Kansas Hospital Kansas City Kansas A A Wesley Medical Center Wichita Kansas A B Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER Wichita Kansas A A Baptist Health Richmond Richmond Kentucky A A Frankfort Regional Medical Center Frankfort Kentucky A A Hardin Memorial Hospital Elizabethtown Kentucky A B Jackson Purchase Medical Center Mayfield Kentucky A B Meadowview Regional Medical Center Maysville Kentucky A A Murray-Calloway County Hospital Murray Kentucky A A Norton Women's & Children's Hospital Louisville Kentucky A B Pikeville Medical Center Pikeville Kentucky A A St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Edgewood Edgewood Kentucky A A St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Ft. Thomas Ft. Thomas Kentucky A B Three Rivers Medical Center Louisa Kentucky A A TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital Bowling Green Kentucky A A Whitesburg ARH Hospital Whitesburg Kentucky A A Acadian Medical Center Eunice Louisiana A N/A Baton Rouge General Medical Center Baton Rouge Louisiana A B Beauregard Memorial Hospital De Ridder Louisiana A A CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier Shreveport Louisiana A A East Jefferson General Hospital Metairie Louisiana A A Jennings American Legion Hospital Jennings Louisiana A A Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center Houma Louisiana A A Mercy Regional Medical Center Ville Platte Louisiana A N/A Minden Medical Center Minden Louisiana A A Ochsner Baptist Medical Center New Orleans Louisiana A B Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge Baton Rouge Louisiana A A Slidell Memorial Hospital Slidell Louisiana A A St. Elizabeth Hospital Gonzales Louisiana A A St. Tammany Parish Hospital Covington Louisiana A A Teche Regional Medical Center Morgan City Louisiana A B Addison Gilbert Hospital Gloucester Massachusetts A A Baystate Franklin Medical Center Greenfield Massachusetts A A Baystate Noble Hospital Westfield Massachusetts A A Berkshire Medical Center Pittsfield Massachusetts A A Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham Needham Massachusetts A A Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth Plymouth Massachusetts A A Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton Milton Massachusetts A A Beverly Hospital Beverly Massachusetts A A Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital Boston Massachusetts A A Brigham And Women's Hospital Boston Massachusetts A B Cape Cod Hospital Hyannis Massachusetts A A Carney Hospital Dorchester Massachusetts A B CHA Everett Hospital Everett Massachusetts A B Charlton Memorial Hospital Fall River Massachusetts A A Emerson Hospital Concord Massachusetts A A Hallmark Health System Melrose-Wakefield Hospital Melrose Massachusetts A A Harrington Memorial Hospital Southbridge Massachusetts A A Holy Family Hospital Methuen Massachusetts A B Holyoke Medical Center Holyoke Massachusetts A A Lahey Hospital and Medical Center Burlington Massachusetts A B Lawrence General Hospital Lawrence Massachusetts A B Lowell General Hospital - Main Campus Lowell Massachusetts A A Massachusetts General Hospital Boston Massachusetts A A Milford Regional Medical Center Milford Massachusetts A A Mount Auburn Hospital Cambridge Massachusetts A A Nashoba Valley Medical Center Ayer Massachusetts A A Newton-Wellesley Hospital Newton Massachusetts A A Saint Anne's Hospital Fall River Massachusetts A A Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital Brockton Massachusetts A A South Shore Hospital South Weymouth Massachusetts A A St Vincent Hospital Worcester Massachusetts A A St. Luke's Hospital New Bedford Massachusetts A A Tobey Hospital Wareham Massachusetts A A Winchester Hospital Winchester Massachusetts A A Howard County General Hospital Columbia Maryland A N/A Cary Medical Center Caribou Maine A A Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor Maine A B Franklin Memorial Hospital Farmington Maine A C Inland Hospital Waterville Maine A A Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Ellsworth Maine A A Maine General Medical Center Augusta Maine A A Mercy Hospital of Portland Portland Maine A A Mid Coast Hospital Brunswick Maine A A St. Joseph Hospital of Bangor Bangor Maine A A The Aroostook Medical Center Presque Isle Maine A A York Hospital York Maine A A Dickinson County Healthcare System Iron Mountain Michigan A A Henry Ford Allegiance Health Jackson Michigan A A Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital Commerce Township Michigan A A Lakeland Regional Medical Center-St. Joseph St. Joseph Michigan A A Mercy Hospital of Grayling Grayling Michigan A A MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland Midland Michigan A A Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Cadillac Michigan A C Otsego Memorial Hospital Gaylord Michigan A A Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital Grand Rapids Michigan A A Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital Grand Rapids Michigan A A Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Ludington Michigan A A Spectrum Health United Hospital Greenville Michigan A A Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital Zeeland Michigan A A St. Joseph Mercy - Chelsea Chelsea Michigan A A St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital Chelsea Michigan A A St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Pontiac Michigan A A St. Mary Mercy Hospital Livonia Michigan A A University of Michigan Health System Ann Arbor Michigan A A War Memorial Hospital Sault Sainte Marie Michigan A C Essentia Health Saint Mary's Medical Center Duluth Minnesota A B Fairview Range Medical Center Hibbing Minnesota A A Lakeview Hospital Stillwater Minnesota A A Mayo Clinic Health System In Red Wing Red Wing Minnesota A A Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus Rochester Minnesota A A Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus Rochester Minnesota A A Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital St. Louis Park Minnesota A A Ridgeview Medical Center Waconia Minnesota A A St. Francis Regional Medical Center Shakopee Minnesota A A Winona Health Winona Minnesota A C Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital St. Louis Minnesota A A Belton Regional Medical Center Belton Minnesota A A Des Peres Hospital St. Louis Minnesota A A Freeman Health System Joplin Minnesota A A Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Clinton Missouri A A Lee's Summit Medical Center Lee's Summit Missouri A A Mercy Hospital Jefferson Festus Missouri A A Mercy Hospital Joplin Joplin Missouri A A Mercy Hospital St. Louis St. Louis Missouri A A Mercy Hospital Washington Washington Missouri A A Northeast Regional Medical Center Kirksville Missouri A A Research Medical Center Main Campus Kansas City Missouri A A Saint Luke's East Hospital Lee's Summit Missouri A B SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-St. Louis Fenton Missouri A A SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-St. Charles St. Charles Missouri A A SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Audrain Mexico Missouri A B SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-St. Louis St. Louis Missouri A A St. Mary's Medical Center Blue Springs Missouri A B Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle Columbus Mississippi A A Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union County New Albany Mississippi A A Bolivar Medical Center Cleveland Mississippi A A Garden Park Medical Center Gulfport Mississippi A A King's Daughters Medical Center Brookhaven Mississippi A A Magnolia Regional Health Center Corinth Mississippi A A Merit Health Gilmore Memorial Amory Mississippi A A North Mississippi Medical Center - Tupelo Tupelo Mississippi A B OCH Regional Medical Center Starkville Mississippi A A St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital Jackson Mississippi A A Wayne General Hospital Waynesboro Mississippi A N/A Billings Clinic Billings Montana A B Providence St. Patrick Hospital Missoula Montana A A St. Peter's Hospital Helena Montana A A Alamance Regional Medical Center Burlington North Carolina A B Annie Penn Hospital Reidsville North Carolina A A Carolinas Healthcare System - Lincoln Lincolnton North Carolina A A Carolinas Healthcare System - NorthEast Concord North Carolina A B Carolinas Healthcare System - Pineville Charlotte North Carolina A A Carolinas Healthcare System- Cleveland Shelby North Carolina A A Carolinas Healthcare System- Kings Mountain Kings Mountain North Carolina A A Carolinas Healthcare System Stanly Albemarle North Carolina A A CaroMont Regional Medical Center Gastonia North Carolina A A Carteret General Hospital Morehead City North Carolina A A Catawba Valley Medical Center Hickory North Carolina A A Duke Raleigh Hospital Raleigh North Carolina A A Duke University Hospital Durham North Carolina A A FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Pinehurst North Carolina A A FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital Rockingham North Carolina A N/A Frye Regional Medical Center Hickory North Carolina A A Granville Medical Center Oxford North Carolina A A High Point Regional UNC Health Care High Point North Carolina A A Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Elkin North Carolina A A Johnston Health Smithfield North Carolina A A Northern Hospital of Surry County Mount Airy North Carolina A A Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center Bolivia North Carolina A A Novant Health Medical Park Hospital Winston-Salem North Carolina A A ONSLOW MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Jacksonville North Carolina A A Park Ridge Health Hendersonville North Carolina A A Randolph Health Asheboro North Carolina A N/A Rex Hospital, Inc. Raleigh North Carolina A A The McDowell Hospital, Inc. Marion North Carolina A A University of North Carolina Hospitals Chapel Hill North Carolina A A Vidant Beaufort Hospital Washington North Carolina A A Vidant Duplin Hospital Kenansville North Carolina A A WakeMed Cary Hospital Cary North Carolina A A Watauga Medical Center Boone North Carolina A B Wesley Long Community Greensboro North Carolina A A Columbus Community Hospital Columbus Nebraska A A Nebraska Medicine - Bellevue Bellevue Nebraska A A Cheshire Medical Center Keene New Hampshire A A Concord Hospital Concord New Hampshire A A Elliot Hospital Manchester New Hampshire A A Frisbie Memorial Hospital Rochester New Hampshire A A Parkland Medical Center Derry New Hampshire A A Bayshore Medical Center Holmdel New Jersey A C Capital Health Regional Medical Center Trenton New Jersey A B CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center Bayonne New Jersey A C CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital Jersey City New Jersey A A Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center Hoboken New Jersey A B Clara Maass Medical Center Belleville New Jersey A B Englewood Hospital and Medical Center Englewood New Jersey A A Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack New Jersey A B Holy Name Medical Center Teaneck New Jersey A A Inspira Medical Center Elmer Elmer New Jersey A A Inspira Medical Center Vineland Vineland New Jersey A A Inspira Medical Center Woodbury Woodbury New Jersey A A Jersey City Medical Center Jersey City New Jersey A A Kennedy University Hospital - Cherry Hill Campus Cherry Hill New Jersey A A Kennedy University Hospital - Stratford Stratford New Jersey A A Kennedy University Hospital - Washington Township Campus Turnersville New Jersey A A Monmouth Medical Center Long Branch New Jersey A A Morristown Medical Center Morristown New Jersey A A Newton Medical Center Newton New Jersey A A Riverview Medical Center Red Bank New Jersey A A Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton Hamilton New Jersey A B Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Somerville New Jersey A A Saint Barnabas Medical Center Livingston New Jersey A A Saint Peter's University Hospital New Brunswick New Jersey A A Shore Medical Center Somers Point New Jersey A A Southern Ocean Medical Center Manahawkin New Jersey A A The Valley Hospital Ridgewood New Jersey A A Virtua Marlton Hospital Marlton New Jersey A A Virtua Memorial Hospital Mount Holly New Jersey A A Virtua Voorhees Hospital Voorhees New Jersey A A Gila Regional Medical Center Silver City New Mexico A A Lovelace Regional Hospital - Roswell Roswell New Mexico A C Lovelace Westside Hospital Albuquerque New Mexico A C Memorial Medical Center Las Cruces New Mexico A B Presbyterian Espanola Hospital Espanola New Mexico A C St. Mary's Regional Medical Center of Reno Reno Nevada A A Catholic Health - Kenmore Mercy Hospital Kenmore New York A A Catholic Health System - Sisters of Charity Hospital Buffalo New York A A Highland Hospital of Rochester Rochester New York A A John T. Mather Memorial Hospital Port Jefferson New York A C Oneida Healthcare Center Oneida New York A A RGHS - Rochester General Hospital Rochester New York A B Saratoga Hospital Saratoga Springs New York A A Atrium Medical Center Middletown Ohio A B Bethesda Butler Hospital Hamilton Ohio A A Bethesda North Hospital Cincinnati Ohio A A Blanchard Valley Regional Health Center - Blanchard Valley Hospital Findlay Ohio A A Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cleveland Ohio A A Cleveland Clinic Health System - Euclid Hospital Euclid Ohio A A Cleveland Clinic Health System - Fairview Hospital Cleveland Ohio A A Cleveland Clinic Health System - Hillcrest Hospital Mayfield Heights Ohio A A Cleveland Clinic Health System - Marymount Hospital Garfield Heights Ohio A A Cleveland Clinic Health System - Medina General Hospital Medina Ohio A A Cleveland Clinic Health System - South Pointe Hospital Warrensville Heights Ohio A B Coshocton County Memorial Hospital Coshocton Ohio A A Dublin Methodist Hospital Dublin Ohio A A Fisher-Titus Medical Center Norwalk Ohio A A Fort Hamilton Hospital Hamilton Ohio A A Grady Memorial Hospital Delaware Ohio A A Jewish Hospital Cincinnati Ohio A N/A Knox Community Hospital Mount Vernon Ohio A A Licking Memorial Hospital Newark Ohio A A Mary Rutan Hospital Bellefontaine Ohio A C McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Oxford Ohio A A Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital Cincinnati Ohio A N/A Mercy Health - St. Anne Hospital Toledo Ohio A C Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital Oregon Ohio A C Mercy Health - West Hospital Cincinnati Ohio A N/A Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital Batavia Ohio A N/A Mercy Hospital Fairfield Fairfield Ohio A N/A Mercy Regional Medical Center of Lorain Lorain Ohio A F Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital Westerville Ohio A B Ohio Health - Marion General Hospital Marion Ohio A A OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital Mansfield Ohio A A ProMedica Bay Park Hospital Oregon Ohio A A ProMedica Memorial Hospital Fremont Ohio A A Riverside Methodist Hospital Columbus Ohio A B Samaritan Hospital Ashland, Ohio A A Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center Cambridge Ohio A A Southwest General Health Center Middleburg Heights Ohio A A St. John Medical Center Westlake Ohio A A St. Rita's Medical Center Lima Ohio A D St. Vincent Charity Medical Center Cleveland Ohio A A The Bellevue Hospital Bellevue Ohio A A The Christ Hospital Cincinnati Ohio A A The Ohio State University Hospital East Columbus Ohio A A Union Hospital Dover Ohio A B University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Cleveland Ohio A A University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center Chardon Ohio A A Upper Valley Medical Center Troy Ohio A A Van Wert County Hospital Van Wert Ohio A C West Chester Hospital West Chester Ohio A A Western Reserve Hospital Cuyahoga Falls Ohio A A Wilson Memorial Hospital Sidney Ohio A A AllianceHealth Ponca City Ponca City Oklahoma A C Bailey Medical Center LLC Owasso Oklahoma A N/A Duncan Regional Hospital Duncan Oklahoma A A INTEGRIS Grove Hospital Grove Oklahoma A A INTEGRIS Miami Hospital Miami Oklahoma A A Jackson County Memorial Hospital Altus Oklahoma A A Mercy Hospital Ada Ada Oklahoma A C Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Oklahoma City Oklahoma A B Norman Regional Hospital - Porter Campus Norman Oklahoma A B St. Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City Oklahoma A A St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital Shawnee Oklahoma A A Adventist Medical Center Portland Oregon A A Asante Three Rivers Medical Center Grants Pass Oregon A A CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center Roseburg Oregon A C Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center Clackamas Oregon A A Kaiser Westside Medical Center Hillsboro Oregon A A Legacy Meridian Park Hospital Tualatin Oregon A A Mid-Columbia Medical Center The Dalles Oregon A A Providence Medford Medical Center Medford Oregon A A Providence Milwaukie Hospital Milwaukie Oregon A A Providence Newberg Medical Center Newberg Oregon A A Providence Portland Medical Center Portland Oregon A A Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center Oregon City Oregon A A Salem Hospital Salem Oregon A B St. Charles Redmond Medical Center Redmond Oregon A B Tuality Healthcare Hillsboro Oregon A A Willamette Valley Medical Ctr Mcminnville Oregon A A Abington Health Lansdale Hospital Lansdale Pennsylvania A A Aria Health - Bucks County Division Langhorne Pennsylvania A B Bryn Mawr Hospital Bryn Mawr Pennsylvania A A DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Johnstown Pennsylvania A C Doylestown Hospital Doylestown Pennsylvania A A Evangelical Community Hospital Lewisburg Pennsylvania A A Geisinger Medical Center Danville Pennsylvania A A Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania A B Grand View Health Sellersville Pennsylvania A A Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Sayre Pennsylvania A B Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pennsylvania A A Indiana Regional Medical Center Indiana Pennsylvania A A Jeanes Hospital Philadelphia Pennsylvania A B Lancaster General Hospital Lancaster Pennsylvania A B Latrobe Hospital Latrobe Pennsylvania A B Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Bethlehem Pennsylvania A B Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania A A Meadville Medical Center Meadville Pennsylvania A A Monongahela Valley Hospital Monongahela Pennsylvania A A Paoli Hospital Paoli Pennsylvania A A Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital West Chester Pennsylvania A A Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Philadelphia Pennsylvania A B Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Hershey Pennsylvania A A PinnacleHealth Community General Osteopathic Hospital Harrisburg Pennsylvania A A PinnacleHealth Harrisburg Hospital Harrisburg Pennsylvania A A PinnacleHealth West Shore Hospital Mechanisburg Pennsylvania A A St. Clair Hospital Pittsburgh Pennsylvania A A St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus Allentown Pennsylvania A B St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital Quakertown Pennsylvania A C St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem Campus Bethlehem Pennsylvania A B Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Philadelphia Pennsylvania A A Thomas Jefferson University Hospital - Methodist Hospital Campus Philadelphia Pennsylvania A A Uniontown Hospital Uniontown Pennsylvania A B UPMC East Monroeville Pennsylvania A A UPMC Bedford Memorial Everett Pennsylvania A B UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Carlisle Pennsylvania A B WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Gettysburg Pennsylvania A A Williamsport Regional Medical Center Williamsport Pennsylvania A A Landmark Medical Center Woonsocket Rhode Island A C Newport Hospital Newport Rhode Island A B Rhode Island Hospital Providence Rhode Island A A South County Hospital Wakefield Rhode Island A A The Miriam Hospital Providence Rhode Island A A Beaufort Memorial Hospital Beaufort South Carolina A A Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital Charleston South Carolina A A Carolinas Hospital System Florence South Carolina A B Coastal Carolina Hospital Hardeeville South Carolina A A East Cooper Medical Center Mount Pleasant South Carolina A A Greenville Memorial Hospital Greenville South Carolina A A Greer Memorial Hospital Greer South Carolina A A Hillcrest Memorial Hospital Simpsonville South Carolina A A KershawHealth Medical Center Camden South Carolina A N/A McLeod Loris Loris South Carolina A B McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee Florence South Carolina A A Mount Pleasant Hospital Mt. Pleasant South Carolina A A Newberry County Memorial Hospital Newberry South Carolina A A Palmetto Health Tuomey Sumter South Carolina A B Pelham Medical Center Greer South Carolina A A Piedmont Medical Center Rock Hill South Carolina A A Self Regional Healthcare Greenwood South Carolina A B St. Francis Eastside Greenville South Carolina A A St. Francis Hospital - Downtown Greenville South Carolina A A Avera Queen of Peace Health Services Mitchell South Dakota A A Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Yankton South Dakota A A Avera St. Mary's Healthcare Center Pierre South Dakota A A Fort Loudoun Medical Center Lenoir City Tennessee A A Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Knoxville Tennessee A A Franklin Woods Community Hospital Johnson City Tennessee A A Henry County Medical Center Paris Tennessee A A Laughlin Memorial Hospital Greeneville Tennessee A A Maury Regional Hospital Columbia Tennessee A A Northcrest Medical Center Springfield Tennessee A A Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett Bartlett Tennessee A A Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital Nashville Tennessee A C Saint Thomas West Hospital Nashville Tennessee A B Sycamore Shoals Hospital Elizabethton Tennessee A C The University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville Tennessee A A Tristar Centennial Medical Center Nashville Tennessee A A Tristar Horizon Medical Center Dickson Tennessee A A TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center Nashville Tennessee A B TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center Smyrna Tennessee A A Wellmont Bristol Regional Medical Center Bristol Tennessee A A Williamson Medical Center Franklin Tennessee A A Baylor Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Hospital Dallas Texas A A Baylor Scott & White - McKinney McKinney Texas A A Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway Lakeway Texas A N/A Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Round Rock Round Rock Texas A A Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie Waxahachie Texas A A Christus Mother Frances Hospital - "Tyler" Tyler Texas A A CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs Sulphur Springs Texas A B CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice Alice Texas A A CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Texarkana Texas A A Covenant Hospital Plainview Plainview Texas A A Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital Houston Texas A A Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Seguin Texas A A Harlingen Medical Center Harlingen Texas A B Hendrick Health System Abilene Texas A B Hill Country Memorial Fredericksburg Texas A A Houston Methodist Hospital Houston Texas A A Houston Methodist St. John Hospital Nassau Bay Texas A B Houston Methodist West Hospital Houston Texas A A Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital Houston Texas A A Houston Northwest Medical Center Houston Texas A B Kingwood Medical Center Kingwood Texas A B Las Palmas Medical Center El Paso Texas A A Lubbock Heritage Hospital LLC dba Grace Medical Center Lubbock Texas A A McAllen Medical Center McAllen Texas A C Medical City Denton Denton Texas A A Medical City Las Colinas Irving Texas A A Medical City Lewisville Lewisville Texas A A Medical City McKinney McKinney Texas A A Medical City Plano Plano Texas A A Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital Houston Texas A A Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital Katy Texas A A Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center Houston Texas A A Memorial Hermann Northeast Humble Texas A A Memorial Hermann Southeast Houston Texas A A Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital Houston Texas A A Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital Sugar Land Texas A B Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital The Woodlands Texas A A Methodist Dallas Medical Center Dallas Texas A A Methodist Hospital & Methodist Children's Hospital San Antonio Texas A B Methodist Hospital South Jourdanton Texas A A Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Sugar Land Texas A A Metroplex Hospital Killeen Texas A A Metropolitan Methodist Hospital San Antonio Texas A A Nacogdoches Medical Center San Antonio Texas A A Northeast Methodist Hospital Live Oak Texas A A Pampa Regional Medical Center Pampa Texas A A Park Plaza Hospital Houston Texas A A Resolute Health Hospital New Braunfels Texas A A Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Sweetwater Texas A A San Angelo Community Medical Center San Angelo Texas A B Scott & White Hospital - College Station DBA Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station College Station Texas A A Scott & White Medical Center - Temple Temple Texas A A Seton Medical Center Harker Heights Harker Heights Texas A A Seton Medical Center Hays Kyle Texas A A Seton Medical Center Williamson Round Rock Texas A A Seton Northwest Hospital Austin Texas A A St. David's Georgetown Hospital Georgetown Texas A A St. David's Medical Center Austin Texas A A St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Round Rock Texas A A St. David's South Austin Medical Center Austin Texas A A St. Mark's Medical Center La Grange Texas A A Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford Bedford Texas A A Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth Fort Worth Texas A A Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville Stephenville Texas A A Texas Health Huguley Hospital Burleson Texas A A Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman Kaufman Texas A A Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall Rockwall Texas A A The Hospitals of Providence East Campus El Paso Texas A A United Regional Health Care System Wichita Falls Texas A A University of Texas Health Northeast Tyler Texas A B University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals Galveston Texas A C UT Southwestern University Hospital - Zale Lipshy Campus Dallas Texas A A Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville Brownsville Texas A B Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen Harlingen Texas A B Weatherford Regional Medical Center Weatherford Texas A B William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital Dallas Texas A N/A Woodland Heights Medical Center Lufkin Texas A B Alta View Hospital Sandy Utah A B Castleview Hospital Price Utah A B Cedar City Hospital Cedar City Utah A A Lakeview Hospital Bountiful Utah A A Logan Regional Hospital Logan Utah A A Mountain View Hospital Payson Utah A A Riverton Hospital Riverton Utah A A Salt Lake Regional Medical Center Salt Lake City Utah A A Utah Valley Hospital Provo Utah A A Augusta Health Fishersville Utah A C Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center Norfolk Virginia A B Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Newport News Virginia A B Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center Mechanicsville Virginia A A Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center Midlothian Virginia A A Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond Richmond Virginia A A Carilion New River Valley Medical Center Christiansburg Virginia A A CJW Medical Center - Johnston-Willis Campus Richmond Virginia A B Clinch Valley Medical Center Richlands Virginia A A Fauquier Hospital Warrenton Virginia A C Henrico Doctors' Hospital Richmond Virginia A A Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Fairfax Virginia A A Inova Loudoun Hospital Leesburg Virginia A A Inova Mount Vernon Hospital Alexandria Virginia A A John Randolph Medical Center Hopewell Virginia A A Johnston Memorial Hospital Abingdon Virginia A C LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany Low Moor Virginia A A LewisGale Medical Center Salem Virginia A C Mary Washington Hospital Fredericksburg Virginia A A Norton Community Hospital Norton Virginia A C Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Culpeper Virginia A A Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center Manassas Virginia A A Parham Doctors' Hospital Richmond Virginia A A Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg Williamsburg Virginia A A Sentara CarePlex Hospital Hampton Virginia A A Sentara Leigh Hospital Norfolk Virginia A A Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Charlottesville Virginia A B Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Woodbridge Virginia A A Sentara Obici Hospital Suffolk Virginia A A Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Virginia Beach Virginia A A Sentara RMH Medical Center Harrisonburg Virginia A A Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Virginia Beach Virginia A A Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center Williamsburg Virginia A A Smyth County Community Hospital Marion Virginia A B Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center Fredericksburg Virginia A A Stafford Hospital Stafford Virginia A A Twin County Regional Healthcare Galax Virginia A A Virginia Hospital Center--Arlington Health System Arlington Virginia A A Warren Memorial Hospital Front Royal Virginia A A Winchester Medical Center Winchester Virginia A A Wythe County Community Hospital Wytheville Virginia A A Rutland Regional Medical Center Rutland Vermont A A Central Washington Hospital Wenatchee Washington A A EvergreenHealth Kirkland Washington A B Kadlec Regional Medical Center Richland Washington A B Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital Vancouver Washington A A Northwest Hospital and Medical Center Seattle Washington A B Overlake Hospital Medical Center Bellevue Washington A B Providence St. Mary Medical Center Walla Walla Washington A B St. Anthony Hospital Gig Harbor Washington A C St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma Tacoma Washington A D University of Washington Medical Center Seattle Washington A A Virginia Mason Medical Center Seattle Washington A A Ascension St. Clare's Hospital Weston Wisconsin A A Aspirus Riverview Hospital Wisconsin Rapids Wisconsin A A Aurora BayCare Medical Center Green Bay Wisconsin A A Aurora Lakeland Medical Center Elkhorn Wisconsin A A Aurora Medical Center - Manitowoc County Two Rivers Wisconsin A A Aurora Medical Center Grafton Grafton Wisconsin A A Aurora Medical Center of Oshkosh Oshkosh Wisconsin A A Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington Burlington Wisconsin A B Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center Sheboygan Wisconsin A A Bay Area Medical Center Marinette Wisconsin A C Beaver Dam Community Hospitals, Inc. Beaver Dam Wisconsin A A Beloit Memorial Hospital Beloit Wisconsin A A Divine Savior Healthcare Portage Wisconsin A N/A Fort HealthCare Fort Atkinson Wisconsin A A Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital Milwaukee Wisconsin A B Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin St. Joseph's Hospital West Bend Wisconsin A A Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center La Crosse Wisconsin A A HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Eau Claire Wisconsin A B HSHS St. Mary's Hospital of Green Bay Green Bay Wisconsin A A HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Sheboygan Wisconsin A A Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare in LaCrosse La Crosse Wisconsin A A Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire Eau Claire Wisconsin A A Mercy Health System Corporation Janesville Wisconsin A A Meriter Hospital Madison Wisconsin A A Monroe Clinic Monroe Wisconsin A A Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital Oconomowoc Wisconsin A A ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital Waukesha Wisconsin A A SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville Janesville Wisconsin A A SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison Madison Wisconsin A A St. Agnes Hospital Fond du Lac Wisconsin A A St. Joseph's Hospital Tucson Wisconsin A B University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority Madison Wisconsin A A Watertown Regional Medical Center Watertown Wisconsin A A Monongalia General Hospital Morgantown West Virginia A A Pleasant Valley Hospital Point Pleasant West Virginia A C Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Weston West Virginia A B

Twitter: @HenryPowderly

Contact the author: henry.powderly@himssmedia.com