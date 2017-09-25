Privacy & Security

TheDarkOverlord strikes again, attempts to extort healthcare provider

While the notorious hacker has left the sector alone for a number of months, his recent extortion attempt suggests the cybercriminal stole the personal data of 16,428 SMART Physical Therapy patients.
By Jessica Davis
September 25, 2017
02:42 PM
Share

Photo via @Twitter

The nefarious hacker dubbed TheDarkOverlord is once again targeting the healthcare industry and attempting to extort Massachusetts-based SMART Physical Therapy to regain the personal data of 16,428 of its patients.

The hacker made the announcement on its Twitter account on Friday night. SMART did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication, and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

[Also: TheDarkOverlord honors threat, exposes 180,000 patient records]

TDO told DataBreaches that they demanded SMART pay ransom in Bitcoin, but declined to comment on the amount. However, SMART officials said they aren’t even considering paying the extortion demand and won’t even communicate with TDO as they are criminals.

The cybercriminal also provided DataBreaches the exfiltrated documents, which includes all unencrypted text of patient names, addresses, emails, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passwords and the like.

[Also: The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)]

Per the norm, TDO did not admit how he or she was able to obtain the data. And DataBreaches said it sounded as if SMART was unaware of the breach before the extortion attempt. The breach is not listed on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights breach reporting tool.

Most recently, TDO attempted to extort Beverly Hills Provider Dougherty Laser Vision in July. One of their largest breaches was 10 million records from organizations connected to the HL7 network in 2016.

The hacker is also responsible for hacks on the Indiana Cancer Agency, Aesthetic Dentistry, OC GastroCare, Tampa Bay Surgery Center and a long list of others.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Change Healthcare rolls out enterprise blockchain for hospitals, payers
Change Healthcare blockchain

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workforce
Cloud Computing
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

Oct. 1 deadline looming for EHR hardship exemption

Ellen Pao talks about working with venture capitalist firm.

Ellen Pao's Silicon Valley tale pulls the curtain...

Photo via @Twitter

TheDarkOverlord strikes again, attempts to extort...
Patient engagement
Patient engagement is high on health IT to-do lists
Allscripts integrating Merck Manuals

A screensnap of the Consumer Merck Manual online. Photo via merckmanuals.com

Allscripts integrating Merck Manuals medical reference...
Cerner sued

Agnesian Healthcare in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Photo via Wikimedia

Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
mobile technology for healthcare

A screen snap of the Patient Touch messaging system. Photo via PatientSafe 

PatientSafe Solutions pulls in $25 million to scale...
CIO's advice on engaging operations and non-IT...