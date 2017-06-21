TheDarkOverlord leaks celebrity patient data from Beverly Hills provider

The hacker known as TheDarkOverlord released another data dump last night, which contained patient data from California-based Dougherty Laser Vision.

TDO made the announcement on his Twitter account late Tuesday night. Unlike previous leaks, there’s no mention of attempted extortion on the healthcare provider.

The leaked data includes names, dates of birth and addresses of nine celebrities who endorsed the provider. For some, Social Security numbers were listed.

At time of publication, there was no mention of the breach on Dougherty’s website. And calls for an official statement were not immediately returned.

The hacker, per the norm, did not specify how he or she was able to obtain these records, but it’s clear TDO has no intention of stopping.

So far data has been dumped from two healthcare providers in a game the hacker is calling: “A Business a Day.” The hacker leaked 6,000 patient records on June 8 from Feinstein & Roe MDs in Los Angeles and 6,300 patient records from La Quinta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry on June 9.

The hacker began threatening Coliseum Pediatric Dentistry of Hampton, Virginia with a data leak on June 9.

This is not the first leak from TDO. The hacker was responsible for stealing over 10 million records in 2016 from organizations connected to the HL7 network by exploiting vulnerabilities in email software that supports the technology.

TDO is also responsible for hacks on the Indiana Cancer Agency, Aesthetic Dentistry, OC GastroCare, Tampa Bay Surgery Center and a long list of others.

