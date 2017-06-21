Privacy & Security

TheDarkOverlord leaks celebrity patient data from Beverly Hills provider

The notorious hacker has been playing a game called “A Business a Day,” by publicly making extortion attempts on businesses.
By Jessica Davis
June 21, 2017
02:07 PM
Share
patient data

The hacker known as TheDarkOverlord released another data dump last night, which contained patient data from California-based Dougherty Laser Vision.

TDO made the announcement on his Twitter account late Tuesday night. Unlike previous leaks, there’s no mention of attempted extortion on the healthcare provider.

The leaked data includes names, dates of birth and addresses of nine celebrities who endorsed the provider. For some, Social Security numbers were listed.

[Also: TheDarkOverlord honors threat, exposes 180,000 patient records]

At time of publication, there was no mention of the breach on Dougherty’s website. And calls for an official statement were not immediately returned.

The hacker, per the norm, did not specify how he or she was able to obtain these records, but it’s clear TDO has no intention of stopping.

[Also: The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)]

So far data has been dumped from two healthcare providers in a game the hacker is calling: “A Business a Day.” The hacker leaked 6,000 patient records on June 8 from Feinstein & Roe MDs in Los Angeles and 6,300 patient records from La Quinta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry on June 9.

The hacker began threatening Coliseum Pediatric Dentistry of Hampton, Virginia with a data leak on June 9.

This is not the first leak from TDO. The hacker was responsible for stealing over 10 million records in 2016 from organizations connected to the HL7 network by exploiting vulnerabilities in email software that supports the technology.

TDO is also responsible for hacks on the Indiana Cancer Agency, Aesthetic Dentistry, OC GastroCare, Tampa Bay Surgery Center and a long list of others.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Senate GOP reveals healthcare bill to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act
GOP healthcare bill

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth
Population Health

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

Veterans Affairs chooses Cerner EHR
VA secretary to Congress: We don't know what the...
Soon-Shiong NantHealth
NantHealth founder Soon-Shiong hit with lawsuit over...
MACRA rules
This is the top tech for quality improvement under MACRA...
Carolinas HealthCare adds Cerner for population health...
HITRUST leverage cybersecurity partnerships
HITRUST CEO blasts HHS for failing to leverage...
population health
Vermont HIE deploys common terms tech to bolster...
patient data
TheDarkOverlord leaks celebrity patient data from...
MACRA rule electronic health records
MACRA rule adds EHR flexibility, pushes back mandate for...