Telehealth

Texas Tech trauma surgeons will cover 131,459 square miles through telemedicine

The initiative, covering massive West Texas, aims to gauge the effectiveness of telehealth technology in rural emergency medical services environments.
By Bill Siwicki
October 26, 2017
12:39 PM
Share
Texas Tech trauma telemedicine program

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Photo via Google Maps

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, the Commission on State Emergency Communications and telemedicine technology vendor swyMed are partnering on a program to implement telemedicine between emergency medical services providers and a select group of trauma centers in rural West Texas.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center service area covers 108 counties and 131,459 square miles, which is larger than New York, New England and the District of Columbia combined. The objective of the project, funded by Texas House Bill 479, is to improve patient outcomes by using telemedicine technology to bring the judgment of trauma surgeons into the back of ambulances to assess and direct treatment.

[Also: American Well, Medtronic partner for combined telehealth and remote patient monitoring]

Currently, patients can be carried 30 to 90 minutes or more in an ambulance to the nearest hospital only to find that the facility is not equipped to handle their needs. Or they can be airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center when their injuries could have been handled in a closer local hospital.

The new project will focus on trauma, cardiac and stroke emergency calls and is based on the idea of remote patient evaluation, giving a physician the tools to see and observe the injuries and accident site so treatment can begin immediately and the patient is brought to the most appropriate destination for care, via the most appropriate means.

[Also: Welch Allyn IoT home devices now standard with Honeywell platform]

To date, maintaining Internet connectivity was identified as a significant obstacle to overcome in these efforts. Key to this initiative will be the ability to maintain quality connectivity in these most rural counties of West Texas, which swyMed will accomplish through its data transport protocol, carrier redundancy and its DOT Telemedicine Backpack’s design that includes enterprise-class modems and a sophisticated antenna array, swyMed said.

In the pilot, swyMed’s telemedicine equipment, including the DOT Telemedicine Backpack, is being installed in ten test ambulances, and LTE/4G cellular signal from Verizon and AT&T will be used to link those ambulances to both local trauma centers and University Medical Center in Lubbock. Over the next four years, as the program contract is renewed, additional ambulances and counties served will be added.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

vulnerable IoT devices
Top Story
Massive botnet quietly harvesting 2 million vulnerable IoT devices, report says

Most Read

Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list
Healthcare Innovation: How 2016 trends are already evolving
Chronic care management: Is the $50 billion market more hype than reality?
New York hospital says telehealth helped slash ER wait times, enhance care
The top five myths of telehealth

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Business Intelligence
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Privacy & Security

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

Medical Innovation Summit in Cleveland

From left: Martin Kelly, Alexander Grunewald, Emma Cartmell, Kristin Milburn, Alex DeWinter and Amy Merlino, MD, on the judge's panel for The Challenge at the Medical Innovation Summit in Cleveland.

Neurotrack wins medical innovation challenge with Alzheimer’s tech
Drchrono EHR for urgent care

Drchrono EHR screen snap.

Drchrono debuts specialized EHR for urgent care practices

CDP Clinic in Sisseton, South Dakota. Credit: cdphealth.com

Rural hospitals are relying on simplified EHR systems to stay afloat
CRISPR precision medicine
New CRISPR version could make precision medicine even more precise
Texas Tech trauma telemedicine program

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Photo via Google Maps

Texas Tech trauma surgeons will cover 131,459 square miles through telemedicine
Apple ResearchKit app Scripps
Scripps rolls out Apple ResearchKit app to predict risk of heart disease
7 new members join CommonWell, bringing total to more than 70
7 new members join CommonWell, bringing total to more than 70
Kaspersky admits it unintentionally reaped NSA hacking tools

Six U.S. intelligence agencies testified at a Senate hearing on May 11 about Kaspersky Lab’s software. Photo via c-span

Kaspersky admits it unintentionally reaped NSA hacking tools