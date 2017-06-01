Tell us: What should eClinicalWorks customers do?
The biggest surprise in the eClinicalWorks settlement that the DOJ revealed on Wednesday was two-fold: eClinicalWorks has to offer customers EHR upgrades and it must transfer client’s data to a competitive EHR if asked, both for free.
So we’re putting it to Healthcare IT News readers. What should eClinicalWorks customers do?
Complete the poll below and we’ll report back the answers anonymously.
