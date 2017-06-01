Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Tell us: What should eClinicalWorks customers do?

As part of a landmark settlement, the EHR vendor must transfer client data to rival EHR companies for free.
By Tom Sullivan
June 01, 2017
11:19 AM
Share
eclinical works lawsuit

The biggest surprise in the eClinicalWorks settlement that the DOJ revealed on Wednesday was two-fold: eClinicalWorks has to offer customers EHR upgrades and it must transfer client’s data to a competitive EHR if asked, both for free.

[Also: DOJ demands eClinicalWorks transfer data to rival EHRs]

So we’re putting it to Healthcare IT News readers. What should eClinicalWorks customers do? 

Complete the poll below and we’ll report back the answers anonymously.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

eClinicalWorks fate in question, and it holds lessons for all hospital CIOs
eClinicalWorks lawsuit

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Analytics
Precision Medicine

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
EHRs

Video

Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital

More Stories

net neutrality mean for healthcare

Ajit Pai serves as the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission. Photo via Twitter

What would the end of net neutrality mean for healthcare?
healthcare breaches 2017
Breaches like Molina Healthcare's show why you can...
precision medicine evolving tech
Promise of precision medicine depends on overcoming big...
Not just Epic and Cerner: Hospitals have several EHR...
eclinical works lawsuit
Tell us: What should eClinicalWorks customers do?
advice from health IT pros
Health IT advice from the pros: An insider look at...
eClinicalWorks whistleblower: NYC health department was indifferent to EHR flaws

Brendan Delaney was a New York City government employee implementing the eClinicalWorks EHR system at Rikers Island for prisoner healthcare

eClinicalWorks whistleblower: NYC health department was...
DOJ settlement hits eClinicalWorks where it hurts

The eClinicalWorks booth at HIMSS17. (via Twitter)

DOJ demands eClinicalWorks transfer data to rival EHRs