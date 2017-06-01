Tell us: What should eClinicalWorks customers do?

The biggest surprise in the eClinicalWorks settlement that the DOJ revealed on Wednesday was two-fold: eClinicalWorks has to offer customers EHR upgrades and it must transfer client’s data to a competitive EHR if asked, both for free.

[Also: DOJ demands eClinicalWorks transfer data to rival EHRs]

So we’re putting it to Healthcare IT News readers. What should eClinicalWorks customers do?

Complete the poll below and we’ll report back the answers anonymously.

Loading...

Twitter: SullyHIT

Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn