Tell us: What are the hottest topics going to be at HIMSS18?

There are 300-plus education sessions and 1,300-plus vendors sharing their new technology so there are a lot of industry news to take in at the annual event.
March 05, 2018
11:16 AM
Share
himss18 opening day

HIMSS18 kicked off in Las Vegas on Monday with a host of all-day events honing in on key topics from cloud computing to connected care. But each year, it seems the greatest amount of buzz is generated by a small group of topics. So, we ask you. What is the HIMSS buzz going to center around this year? Answer our anonymous poll below.

HIMSS18 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Topics: 
HIMSS18
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

himss18 opening day
Top Story
Poll: What are the hottest topics going to be at HIMSS18?

Most Read

Amazon Web Services exec: We're interested in longitudinal health records for analytics and pop health
Epic to demo new Sonnet EHR at HIMSS18
Allscripts to show new Microsoft Azure-powered EHR at HIMSS18
Cleveland Clinic's remote revenue cycle program saves money and makes employees more productive
Digital Bridge collaboration with Cerner, Epic, CDC and others hope to connect EHRs to public health
GE Healthcare CEO: Here's what the hospital of the future will look like

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS TV
An early look at HIMSS TV
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices

More Stories

Kevin Mitnick hacking demo at HIMSS18

Kevin Mitnick’s presentation will be March 6 and 7 at the VMware booth is located on the Sands Expo Exhibit floor at booth 3803.

'Ethical hacker' to give live demo at HIMSS18

Credit: Salesforce

Salesforce adds features for personalizing patient experience to Health Cloud
HP healthcare computer
HP launches new laptops designed specifically for healthcare
HIMSS Analytics unveils new maturity models for infrastructure, supply chain

Among the speakers scheduled to appear are Aneesh Chopra, who served as the first Chief Technology Officer of the U.S.

Explore the future of healthcare at Innovation Live at HIMSS18
HIMSS acquires Healthbox
HIMSS acquires Healthbox to get in the innovation consulting game

Image provided by Nokia.

The Journey to 5G
Artificial intelligence powers GE Healthcare's next-gen ultrasound system
Artificial intelligence powers GE Healthcare's next-gen ultrasound system