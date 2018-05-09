Telehealth use on rise for behavioral health

The lack of telemedicine's accessibility can negatively affect patient engagement and follow-through in care, according to new research.
By Jeff Lagasse
May 09, 2018
01:45 PM
Share
Telehealth use on rise for behavioral health

Credit: Teledoc

Telemedicine technology has been improving steadily over the past several years, and as the tech gets better, so does its reputation. 

Much of telemedicine's appeal lies in accessibility. The lack of access to care through telemedicine negatively affects patient engagement and follow-through, according to new research from telehealth provider Teladoc. Treating mental health, in particular, becomes easier, less costly and less stigmatized when behavioral health treatment can take place in a virtual setting.

[Also: Hospital culture is shifting toward telehealth, experts say at ATA]

"Increasingly, people who are suffering from behavioral health disorders are recognizing that virtual care can often be a highly effective solution," said Dr. Lew Levy, Teladoc's chief medical officer. "About 42 million Americans have anxiety disorders, and more than 16 million suffer from major depression. But most haven't received treatment in the prior year."

That's problematic because in the U.S., 70 percent of people with a behavioral health issue also have a medical comorbidity, the research showed. For those dealing with multiple conditions, such as hypertension and depression, a single point of virtual access to answers to their healthcare needs means improved outcomes through better care coordination. And in a value-based world, better health for patients usually translates into better financial standing for providers.

[Also: How telemedicine is providing in-home psychotherapy for veterans]

Whether a patient's primary malady is behavioral or physical, there's a cost to the delivery system. Something as simple as adjusting blood pressure medication can often be done in a more cost-effective way through a virtual setting.

"There's a quality aspect as well," Levy said. "Someone doesn't have to be in a waiting room where people may be suffering from flu or other illnesses. If they have some complexity to their blood pressure situation they can be referred to some expertise. … For an individual living in rural Maine, the best provider might be a physician with a Maine license practicing in Portland, but it's an hour car ride for the patient. But now that expertise can be delivered in a convenient way, and with top-notch medical knowledge."

The potential for telemedicine to address clinical cost becomes clearer when examining a breakdown of what contributes cost to the system. Episodic care, said Levy, drives about 23 percent of the costs. Telehealth programs rooted in general medicine are beginning to tackle those.

When it comes to more complex care, 27 percent of the population drives 40 percent of the costs, including expert medical opinion and behavioral health. 

"These are areas in which an individual might have a fairly serious medical condition that has not been very well controlled on a very costly medication, or individuals who might be facing yet another complicated virtual procedure," Levy said.

Then, at the top of the pyramid, is clinical care, which affects 3 percent of the population but drives 37 percent of the costs, said Levy. Telehealth is addressing this through artificial intelligence, applying it to areas such as challenging oncology cases.

"Putting the medical situation first, I believe, has been some of the key to how we see the delivery of clinical quality, and it's happening in all of the markets in which we've delivered our services," he said. "The quality of our expert medical opinion service, for instance, is done through leveraging the expertise of board-certified specialists in countless aspects of medicine."

Costs large and small can be addressed. Say someone wants to use telemedicine to get to the bottom of a pesky skin rash. The patient would typically provide high-resolution photographs for review by a top dermatologist, but if the condition was more complex and chronic -- perhaps the patient was having these skin lesions for an extended period of time -- an expert would be brought on board to conduct an in-depth interview. If there was pathology involved, the telemedicine group would collect the pathology and review all of the care the patient has received, making substantive treatment changes up to 75 percent of the time to get patients into the correct course of care.

"And we can save money by avoiding therapies and interventions that would not be efficacious in the ongoing care of the individual," said Levy.

Early results in the behavioral health space have been equally as encouraging. According to its research, Teladoc's behavioral health service have seen meaningful symptom reduction, with a 32 percent decrease in depression symptoms, a 31 percent reduction in anxiety symptoms and a 20 percent reduction in stress symptoms.

Levy sees telemedicine as being at an inflection point, with growing utilization and acceptance that he only anticipates will grow.

"I do believe quite strongly we are in many ways at the beginning of the story in terms of the ubiquity of virtual care being adopted in the future," he said.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Andy Slavitt meeting with lawmakers about rural populations

Andy Slavitt during a "listening session" with lawmakers about healthcare in April. Credit: Twitter

Top Story
Andy Slavitt's new partnership to serve vulnerable populations

Most Read

Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
5 ways Amazon could disrupt healthcare
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list
Trump signs spending bill into law: Here are health IT's biggest wins
Healthcare Innovation: How 2016 trends are already evolving
Chronic care management: Is the $50 billion market more hype than reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Accountable Care
Workflow
Connected Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement
Analytics

Video

VA's Lighthouse initiative at Dev4Health API conference
How the VA's Lighthouse initiative is leveraging the developer community
Smart Health IT interoperability project discussion on HIMSS TV
How health apps are chipping away at interoperablity hurdles
Andrew Crabtree, Google Cloud Customer Engineer at Dev4Health conference
Presentation: A high-level look at API security
Tina Joros talks to HIMSS TV about healthcare innovation
Moving from reactive to proactive use of technology to solve healthcare's problems

More Stories

Capital Region Medical Center in Missouri contracts with Cerner EHR

Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. Credit: Google Maps

Cerner scores two new Millennium EHR contracts
Telehealth use on rise for behavioral health

Credit: Teledoc

Telehealth use on rise for behavioral health
Veterans Affairs EHR modernization
House passes bills to improve VA data sharing, EHR modernization
Senate bill passes for behavior health
Senate passes bill allowing CMS to create incentives for behavioral health EHRs
AI in healthcare from cardiologist Anthony Chang with HIMSS TV

Anthony Chang, MD, is the chief intelligence and innovation officer at Children's Hospital of Orange County. 

AI could help make physician work 'more interesting,' cardiologist says
cerner EHR vendor at himss18
SAP, Cerner team up to develop next-gen EHR for European hospitals
Paula Pasquinelli on women in health IT
M*Modal VP offers perspective on successful project launches and women's empowerment
US Representative Maxine Waters and Congressional Black Caucus

U.S. Representative Maxine Waters of California is pushing for qualified women and minority candidates to serve in tech industry's boards. Credit: Rich Fury, Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign

Legislators, investors call for Silicon Valley giants to diversify their boards