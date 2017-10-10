Telehealth provider Avizia buys Carena, adds virtual care technologies

Telemedicine provider Avizia on Tuesday said that it has acquired Carena, a Seattle-based virtual care provider for an undisclosed sum.

With the acquisition of Carena, Avizia now offers a telehealth platform that includes software, mobile applications, virtual care devices and a provider network.

Founded in 2000, Carena designs and operates virtual clinics for health systems and provides access to care for more than 35 million people. As part of Avizia, Carena’s services offer health systems “a customizable approach to virtual care,” Avizia CEO Mike Baird said in a statement.

Avizia is backed by healthcare organizations such as HealthQuest, Northwell Health and NewYork-Presbyterian. The company has raised $20 million in funding since its founding in 2013. It powers telehealth programs at more than 25 percent of the nation’s hospitals.

Carena CEO Ralph Derrickson will transition into a leadership role with Avizia as senior vice president of corporate development. Avizia’s corporate headquarters will remain in Reston, Virginia. Carena’s Seattle-based office will be part of Avizia’s nationwide recruitment and growth strategy.

