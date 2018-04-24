Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter

Telehealth improving care access for women in rural Nepal

Mobile phone or videoconferencing tools enabling women and girls to see doctors via virtual consults shines a light on gender dynamics of information and communication technologies for healthcare.
Bernie Monegain
April 24, 2018
Share
Telehealth for women in rural Nepal

Women at a health clinic in Ramechhap, Nepal. Credit: Getty Images

A research project conducted in the Himalayas has shown that implementing telehealth technologies to reach patients in rural areas can improve access to care for women and girls. 

The findings in rural Nepal are applicable to many other parts of the world where computers and mobile phones are increasingly accessible while patients often live long distances from adequate care.

"By shrinking distance to healthcare services, telemedicine reduces travel, making it easier to manage time out from household chores, reduces treatment expenses, and reduces apprehension female patients may have shared their sexual and reproductive health problems," said Rajan Parajuli, lead author of the study from the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok, Thailand. 

Parajuli and study co-author, Philippe Doneys, used a mixed method design, tackling the question in multiple ways in hopes of coming to a more convincing conclusion. 

First, they obtained telemedicine records from two hospitals in Kathmandu, Nepal and three local telemedicine centers in western Nepal. Those records provided a list of 175 women and girls who had used telemedicine services, either via video conferencing or mobile phone.

About 100 women and girls completed surveys comparing their access to healthcare before and after the introduction of telemedicine. The researchers also conducted in-depth interviews and, in addition to the women and girls, they spoke with a local network provider, health post chiefs, village leaders, school principals, and others about the influence of telemedicine.

The results? Telemedicine reduced the frequency of long-distance travel to hospitals as women can receive care in their own communities.

Study participants reported increased comfort in seeking consultation through telemedicine for sexual and reproductive health matters. Overall, the study showed that telemedicine tends to reduce barriers to healthcare for women and girls in rural areas.

"This should help us understand the gender dynamics of information and communication technologies in healthcare, but also shows the interrelation between gender, technology and health,” Parajuli said. “Thus, I'm hopeful it might be an effective approach to tackle geographic and cultural difficulties in countries facing similar problems like rural Nepal." 

The study was reported in the journal Telematics and Informatics.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Women In Health ITResource Center

Webinar: Meet the 2018 Most Influential Women in Health IT

View More Resources

Stay Informed

Susbscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Bernie Monegain
Editor-At-Large, Healthcare IT News

Bernie Monegain is Editor-At-Large for Healthcare IT News and Women in Health IT.

Carla Smith
Executive Vice President, HIMSS

Carla Smith is Executive Vice President of HIMSS. Smith leads HIMSS’s cause-based association. Focused primarily on the US and Canada, Smith leverages her extensive experience in nonprofit management to ensure HIMSS’s ability to achieve its mission and maintain its financial health.

Regina Holliday
Founding Artist, The Walking Gallery

@ReginaHolliday Regina Holliday is a patient rights activist and artist. After spending 16 years working in retail management and six years teaching art, Regina began painting a series of murals depicting the need for clarity and transparency in medical records. http://reginaholliday.blogspot.com/

Sue Schade
Principal, StarBridge Advisors

@sgschade
Sue Schade, MBA, LCHIME, FCHIME, FHIMSS, is a nationally recognized health IT leader. She recently launched a new healthcare IT advisory firm, StarBridge Advisors, with two colleagues, David Muntz and Russ Rudish.