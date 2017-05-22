Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?

Industry watchers are already speculating about who might acquire the cloud-based EHR vendor, and Cerner and Epic are both on the list.
By Bernie Monegain
May 22, 2017
11:57 AM
Share
takeover athenahealth

Since the news broke May 18 that investment firm Elliott Associates scooped up a nearly 10 percent share in athenahealth, rumors have been rampant that its founder and well-known activist investor Paul Singer may be eyeing the cloud-based healthcare technology vendor as its next big deal. And that likely means a sale or merger.

“Athenahealth is an attractive target, especially at its current valuation -- a discount to other software companies that are growing at a similar pace,” according to a piece by columnists Max Nisen and Gillian Tan that appeared in Bloomberg.

Athenahealth posted a net loss of $1.4 million for the first quarter 2017. What’s more, rival Epic Systems is apparently taking aim at athenahealth’s market position with the two forthcoming lower-cost versions of its EHR that Epic CEO Judy Faulkner revealed at HIMSS17 in February.

“Athenahealth’s time as a public company has been marked by extreme volatility and frequent disappointment,” the columnists said.

They listed Cerner, IBM, insurer giants UnitedHealth Group and Aetna, and even Epic as several possible suitors.

But just about a year ago, Epic founder and CEO Faulkner told Healthcare IT News she was not inclined to acquire companies or technology, preferring to build from scratch. She wanted to avoid the growing pains of acquiring and then trying to integrate companies and technologies. Though, these kinds of things can and do at times change. 

“Elliott has made a cottage industry of prodding underperforming software companies into action, including outright sales,” the Bloomberg authors said. “If that's the game plan here, then Athenahealth shouldn't have too much trouble finding a buyer.”

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Epic rollout at Penn Medicine owes success to training, optimization
Epic rollout at Penn Medicine owes success to training, optimization

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain
McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain
Not so fast, Congress: VistA is more interoperable than you think

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Not so fast, Congress: VistA is more interoperable than...
GE Women in Global Health

Global Health stats from the World Health Organization Assembly underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

GE Healthcare, Women in Global Health pay tribute to ‘...
IBM, Rensselaer Polytech launch AI, cognitive computing...
Hospitals might be getting better at breach reporting
House takes up scheduling, prescription drug data...
takeover athenahealth
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?

(Flickr photo)

Rite Aid’s ecommerce platform breached, personal info...