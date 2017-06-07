Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Surescripts sees big boost in e-prescribing, patient data transfer

Electronic prescribing of controlled substances was up 256 percent in 2016, company says.
By Bernie Monegain
June 07, 2017
12:48 PM
Share
surescripts e-prescribing

Healthcare information network Surescripts on Wednesday reported big jumps in the number of transactions and electronic prescriptions across its system since a year ago.

“We started with e-prescribing, and we’ve expanded our support of prescription decisions to include patient-specific authorization, benefits and cost information, said Surescripts CEO Tom Skelton. “The progress we’re seeing reinforces the value we’re delivering by increasing patient safety, lowering costs, and ensuring quality care.”

[Also: Surescripts to unveil new Sentinel e-prescription monitoring system at HIMSS17]

The report shows the adoption of electronic prescribing of controlled substances is growing, with 45.34 million prescriptions for controlled substances delivered electronically in 2016 – a 256 percent increase over the year before.

Four new states – North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Carolina – entered the top 10 for e-prescribing of controlled substances. In New York, where an e-prescribing mandate took effect last April, prescriber enablement grew 45.5 percent, resulting in a 54.2 percent jump in the number of controlled substances prescribed electronically.

The new numbers are part of Surescripts 2016 National Progress Report.

They show, 10.9 billion secure transactions – 12 percent more than in 2015. And included in those transactions are 1.6 billion electronic prescriptions, or 180,000 every hour.

Surescripts said the network connected 1.3 million healthcare professionals -- 21.5 percent more than in 2015 -- providing secure patient data for 230 million Americans, or 71 percent of the population.

Also, more than 1.08 billion medication history transactions containing critical patient data were made available to providers at the point of care, and it provided more than 2.2 million documents on where patients received care, including information from more than 43 million patient visits to more than 165,000 clinicians.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Pharmacy, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Can Epic count on its $624 million contract for VA scheduling system work?
Epic contract for VA

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
EHRs

Video

Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning

More Stories

population health market epic, cerner, allscripts

Hospitals are investing in new population health platforms that enable patient-centric and quality-based care.

Epic, Cerner, Allscripts moving to dominate the...
surescripts e-prescribing
Surescripts sees big boost in e-prescribing, patient...
Ransomware, botnet attacks predicted
Calm before the storm? Ransomware, botnet attacks...
NIH precision medicine
NIH kicks off 'All of Us' precision medicine...
UC Berkeley uses blockchain
UC Berkeley to use blockchain for public health studies
Cerner DoD EHR
How Cerner won the biggest EHR deal ever, twice
Coast Guard EHR vendor problems
Coast Guard next to pick Cerner? Vendor is already...
medical device security

Mandeep Khera, chief marketing officer at Arxan Technologies, a cybersecurity vendor whose specialties include the Internet of Things in healthcare.

What hospital execs should be asking medical device...