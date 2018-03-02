SSI Group acquires interoperability company ICA CareAlign, bolstering data integration

In a move it says will help combine financial and clinical data exchange tools to better position its providers and payer clients for value-based reimbursement, SSI Group has acquired Informatics Corporation of America for an undisclosed sum.

ICA, which specializes in the aggregation and exchange of clinical data under the name CareAlign, was scooped up for an undisclosed sum.

The combined companies will help healthcare organizations improve the ability to combine administrative, financial and clinical data, SSI Group officials said. SSI will use CareAlign's technology – including new tools derived from their integration products – to bolster its efforts toward the needs of HIEs and other entities that need to aggregate and exchange patient data.

"Integrating clinical information with the administrative and financial data used by SSI revenue cycle solutions will be critical in responding to the changes in payment models represented by value-based reimbursement programs like MACRA," said Jeff Miller, chief product officer at SSI Group, in a statement.

SSI will keep ICA's Nashville's headquarters and will establish a regional office there, drawn to the concentration of healthcare and health IT organizations in that city, officials said.

