Workforce

So you want to be a HIMSS Social Media Ambassador

A maximum of 20 ambassadors will be selected to work with HIMSS for the 2017-2018 class, and the deadline for application is Nov. 10.
By Healthcare IT News
October 31, 2017
02:15 PM
Share
HIMSS Social Media Ambassador

Our health information technology community is a special one. I joined the HIMSS family six years ago – it was my first major career opportunity in social media. Honestly, I had no idea what I was signing up for. Little did I know what would ensue between October 2011 and today would be some of the most exciting, inspiring and formative years for my life. Why? Put simply: the amazingly talented, passionate, and gracious people that work in this industry. HIMSS Social Media Ambassador, Tamara StClaire really nails how special this community is here:

Our tribe attends conferences, posts blogs, and hosts Twitter chats. But, we’re genuinely interested in building relationships and collaborating, not only for the benefit of each other, but also for advancing the industry.

The HIMSS Social Media Ambassador program is both a symbol and an actualization of leaders and luminaries that use social media to explore and advance the possibilities for all of us to design a culture of wellness – in health centers and in our daily lives – through the thoughtful use of technology.

Check out last year’s HIMSS Social Media Ambassador class with this Twitter List.

What do they do?

Each year HIMSS selects up to 20 health information technology leaders who demonstrate exceptional social media savviness in the advancement of health IT’s mission to improve health of populations. The 2017-2018 class of HIMSS Social Media Ambassadors will have the opportunity to:

  • Participate in social media-focused activities before, during and after HIMSS18
  • Receive complimentary, insider access to the HIMSS18 conference to highlight and nurture discussions from some of the industry’s brightest minds on social networks
  • Meet and interact with HIMSS executives and HIMSS18 speakers
  • Shape important, topically-driven dialogues leading up to and after HIMSS18
  • Host onsite networking events and deliver pulse reports on the happenings of the conference and the industry at large

Who qualifies?

A maximum of 20 ambassadors will be selected to work with HIMSS for the 2017-2018 class of Social Media Ambassadors. A new class will be selected in the Fall of 2018. In order to qualify, applicants should meet the following criteria:

  • Actively use multiple social networking platforms (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.) and tools to disseminate health IT information to a unique audience
  • Demonstrate an advanced, sophisticated awareness of social media
  • Regularly produce new content on healthcare and health IT
  • Have the potential to reach a large number of people using digital platforms
  • Reach a unique audience, separate and distinctive from traditional news media
  • Have an established history of posting content related to health information management on social media platforms
  • Have previous postings, speaking engagements or publications that are highly visible, respected and widely-recognized

Please note: Past participation in the program does not automatically qualify applicants for acceptance. Social Media Ambassador credentials only include complimentary HIMSS18 registration costs and does not extend to travel, lodging, food or other conference-related expenses.

How can I apply?

Applications must be completed and submitted by no later than November 10. In the event an applicant is not selected, he or she will have until December 18 to register to attend at the early bird discount rate. Applicants will be notified of acceptance in the order in which their applications were submitted. No late applications will be accepted.

Step 1 – ApplyDownload and complete the HIMSS Social Media Ambassador application

Step 2 – Register: Fill out the Social Media Ambassador registration form & upload your application

 

**In the event of professional misconduct HIMSS reserves the right to terminate Social Media Ambassador credentials at any time.

 

Topics: 
Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

5G network

Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego. Photo via Wikipedia

Top Story
5G is coming in 2019: Here’s what hospitals should know about it

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks
AMA demands EHR overhaul, calls them 'poorly designed and implemented'
Athenahealth CFO out as company looks for new leadership amid financial troubles
Provider hit with $31,000 HIPAA settlement over lack of business associate's agreement

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workflow
Workflow
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

cures act

James Cannatti, Senior Counselor For Health Information Technology, testifies at a congressional hearing Tuesday. Photo via senate.gov

ONC won't define info blocking, can't support EHR reporting program
OCR privacy chief steps down

Deven McGraw has left the ONC to work in the private sector. Photo via YouTube

OCR privacy chief steps down to work on Silicon Valley startup
machine learning to improve outcomes
AI vs. COPD: Organizations bet on machine learning to improve lives
VA EHR

VA Secretary David Shulkin, MD, testifies at legislative hearing on Oct. 24. Photo via YouTube

Allscripts to VA: Look beyond EHR, fast-track interoperability
HIMSS Social Media Ambassador
So you want to be a HIMSS Social Media Ambassador
Wage gap
Wage gap means women work for free 10 weeks a year
Vanderbilt go live with Epic EHR

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center finally ready to go live with Epic EHR
precision medicine breakthrough is about apps, not EHRs
The next precision medicine breakthrough is about apps, not EHRs