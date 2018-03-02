Smartlink debuts a Clinically Integrated Network for pop health

The CIN can extract data from EHRs, clinical and financial systems to deliver a more comprehensive view of a patient’s medical history.
By Tom Sullivan
March 02, 2018
09:50 AM
Smartlink debuts a Clinically Integrated Network for pop health

A screenshot of Smartlink's CIN tool.

Smartlink Health Solutions announced a Clinically Integrated Network at HIMSS18.

Hospitals can use the Smartlink CIN to extract data from electronic health records and other clinical or financial software systems to give clinicians a broader view into a patient’s medical history.

"A typical EHR vendor interface costs between $5,000 and $50,000 for one clinic, plus extensive labor and time to implement,” SmartLink CEO Siu Tong said. “With over 500 EHRs in the market, these costs and timeframes are a major bottleneck to logistically apply population health management solutions that affect outcomes."

The Smartlink CIN requires no interface fees, the company said. Its technological capabilities include an audit trail within EHRs, bi-directional data mobility and near real-time push updates.

Tong said the software can be customized based on the needs of accountable care organizations, medical groups or physician practices.

Beyond the version Smartlink is introducing at HIMSS18, Tong said the company will be looking to advance the interaction between its CIN and electronic health records platforms moving forward.

"Smartlink plans to continue to expand the ‘write back’ capability to the EHR so critical information and urgent actions can be instantly visible to providers, as well as connecting our rapid data extraction capability to more partners with state-of-the-art population health technologies to form best-of-breed solutions,” Tong said. “The goal is to accelerate the deployment of population health management solutions to drive outcomes."  

Smartlink Health Solutions is in Booth 9900-82. 

HIMSS18 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
HIMSS18, Population Health
