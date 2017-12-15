Siemens Healthineers buys Fast Track Diagnostics for precision medicine tech

Siemens Healthineers bought Fast Track Diagnostics to build out its precision medicine technologies.

Adding Fast Track Diagnostics molecular-testing technologies enables hospitals to target conditions such as respiratory infections, gastroenteritis, meningitis, hepatitis, infections of the immunosuppressed, tropical diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, and early childhood diseases.

[Also: Precision med is about to have its breakout moment ]

The tests can detect more than 140 viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi.

Siemens Healthineers head of Molecular Diagnostics Fernando Beils said that the acquisition expands its precision medicine portfolio, while Fast Track Diagnostics CEO Bill Carman added that combining the technologies can help customers improve outcomes for patients.

Fast Track has about 80 employees in Luxembourg, Malta and India. Siemens did not disclose terms of the acquisition.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com