Shawnee Mission Medical Center hits Stage 7 in HIMSS Analytics EHR adoption model

Engagement and documentation key to the medical center’s success, group says.
By Bernie Monegain
November 22, 2017
11:14 AM
Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Kansas. Credit: Google Maps

From the get-go, Miriam, Kansas-based Shawnee Mission Medical Center executives and staff recognized the value of engagement between patients and physicians, while understanding documentation tasks are critical.

They knew they wanted physicians to spend more time with patients as opposed to a computer, and they set goals to achieve exactly that – less screen time, more face time.

Also, the medical center worked to reduce hours for evening documentation among physicians as part of its efforts to address physician burnout.

The Physician Documentation Improvement Project employed advanced analytics tools to identify where doctors might be struggling with EMR documentation, and focused on optimization with new documentation tools that helped physicians create notes as they reviewed patient charts, rather than spending hours later to document.

“Through a focused effort to streamline the process, the medical center exceeded its goal, and now, the average documentation time for physicians takes less than two minutes,” said Philip Bradley, regional director of North America at HIMSS Analytics.

Adventist Health System and Shawnee Mission Health have been intentional about employing health information technology to help caregivers deliver high-quality care to patients, Chief Medical Officer Larry Botts, said in a statement. “We are excited that our efforts around the use of technology solutions have been recognized with the HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 distinction.”

HIMSS Analytics will recognize Shawnee Mission Medical Center at the 2018 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition, March 5 to 9, 2018, at the Venetian-Palazzo-Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
