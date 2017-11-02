Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Senators reintroduce EHR Regulatory Relief Act to dramatically change meaningful use

The proposed legislation would remove the all-or-nothing approach of meaningful use and extend flexibility for hardship exemptions and payment adjustments.
By Tom Sullivan
November 02, 2017
02:52 PM
Share
EHR Regulatory Relief Act

Sen. Lamar Alexander speaking in front of the Senate on Oct. 30. Photo via C-span

A group of United States Senators on Thursday put forth legislation intended to reduce the burden that using EHRs and attesting to the meaningful use incentive program put on doctors.

“Our bill ensures that unnecessary regulatory burdens do not continue to negatively affect providers’ ability to leverage technology to improve patient care,” said Senator John Thune, R-South Dakota. “With such strong and continued support for this legislation, I’m hopeful it will lead to swift and meaningful action in the Senate.”

[Also: Meet 'Meaningful Measures,' the initiative CMS says will reduce regulatory burden]

Along with Thune, Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, signed the original EHR Regulatory Relief Act in June 2016 and reintroduced it on Thursday.

Alexander, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, cited American Medical Association data that doctors spend two hours in the EHR and desk work for every hour they treat patients. “I encourage the Senate to pass this bill to take a step towards getting our electronic health records system out of the ditch,” Alexander said.

[Also: Meaningful Measures show CMS, ONC commitment to deregulation]

The five-page bill calls for “a 90-day period for the determination of whether a MIPS eligible professional or eligible hospital is a meaningful EHR user and to remove the all-or-nothing approach to meaningful use, and for other purposes.”

The proposal would grant hospitals “any continuous 90-day period” for EHR reporting for fiscal 2019 and subsequent years.

“The Secretary shall determine that an eligible hospital is a meaningful EHR user for the EHR reporting period for such fiscal years using a methodology specified by the Secretary through rulemaking based on performance with respect to objectives and measures established by the Secretary that are met by an eligible hospital,” the bill states. “Such methodology shall allow an eligible hospital to be a meaningful EHR user if they achieve 70 percent (or a portion between 50 and 70 percent) of such measures or if they achieve a composite score (as determined by the Secretary through rulemaking) based on such measures.”

The EHR Regulatory Relief Act also extends flexibility for providers seeking hardship exemptions for the 2017 EHR reporting period and payment adjustments for 2019.

“The use of electronic health records has the potential to revolutionize patient care,” Enzi said. “But if we want electronic health records to work for providers and patients, we have to provide relief from unrealistic and burdensome requirements and build flexibility within the program.”

 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Meaningful Use
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

CMS ONC Meaningful Measures

John Fleming, MD, deputy assistant secretary for Health Technology Reform and CMS Administrator Seema Verma

Top Story
Meaningful Measures show CMS, ONC commitment to deregulation

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workflow
Workflow
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

VA telehealth
House passes bill supporting national VA telehealth program
population health

Senator McCain gives a thumbs-down not to repeal the ACA on the Senate floor in the early hours of July 28. But the uncertainty leading up to the vote prompted hospitals to scale back their spending.

It’s true, politics slowed hospital population health spending
Allscripts EHRs
Allscripts extends more contracts to Paragon, plans to enhance EHRs
Novant Health names Angela Yochem chief digital officer
Novant Health names Angela Yochem chief digital officer
EHR Regulatory Relief Act

Sen. Lamar Alexander speaking in front of the Senate on Oct. 30. Photo via C-span

Senators reintroduce EHR Regulatory Relief Act to dramatically change meaningful use
Global digital health funding rebounds, will hit $7 billion in 2017
opioid epidemic
McKesson presses Trump commission to leverage pharmacists, patient safety network to fight opioid epidemic
3D ultrasound

The small square housing the microchip turns device into high-powered 3D machine. Photo via Youtube

How a $10 microchip can turn ultrasounds into high-powered 3D image machines