Privacy & Security

Senators propose bill to boost IoT cybersecurity

Sector is expected to include more than 20 billion devices by 2020, and officials want to make sure they are secure.
By Bernie Monegain
August 01, 2017
04:46 PM
Share
IoT security legislation

With the goal of improving the cybersecurity of Internet-connected devices, legislators have introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2017.

The bill calls for devices purchased by the government to meet specified minimum security requirements. Senators Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, and Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, co-chairs of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, along with Senators Ron Wyden, D-Washington, and Steve Daines, R-Montana, introduced the bipartisan legislation on Tuesday.

The bill calls for vendors who supply the government with IoT devices to ensure their devices are patchable, do not include hard-coded passwords that can’t be changed and are free of known security vulnerabilities.

The lawmakers consulted with technology and security experts before drafting the bill.

The legislation promotes security research by encouraging the adoption of coordinated vulnerability disclosure policies by federal contractors and giving legal protections to security researchers who adhere to those policies.

IoT expected to include more than 20 billion devices by 2020. It comes with benefits and dangers as IoT devices can represent a weak point in a network’s security.

The devices and the data they collect and transmit offer big benefits to consumers and industry. However, the relative insecurity of many devices come with enormous challenges, the legislators point out. 

Sometimes shipped with factory-set, hardcoded passwords and often unable to be updated or patched, IoT devices can represent a weak point in a network’s security, leaving the rest of the network vulnerable to attack.

Over the past year, IoT devices have been used to launch Distributed Denial of Service attacks against websites, web-hosting servers, and internet infrastructure providers. 

The bill has endorsements from the Atlantic Council, the Berklett Cybersecurity Project at Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, the Center for Democracy and Technology, Mozilla, Cloudflare, Neustar, the Niskanen Center, Symantec, TechFreedom, and VMware.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Connected Health, Government & Policy, Medical Devices, Mobile, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

How a coffee machine brewed up ransomware, and other startling findings in the HIMSS cybersecurity report
coffee machine infected monitors

Coffee machines connected to an internal control room network instead of an isolated network were infected in a factory cyberattack. 

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

IoT security legislation
Senators propose bill to boost IoT cybersecurity
Drchrono FHIR EHR
Drchrono injects FHIR support into its EHR
VA interoperability EHR
Pew calls on VA to ensure interoperability, patient...
Athenahealth bulks up executive leadership, plans to cut...
HIMSS scholarship
HIMSS announces innovation scholarship honoring retiring...
Opioid commission

The President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis asked the President to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency on July 31.

Opioid commission calls on Trump for state, federal PDMP...
cyberthreats
Obama's cyber czar: 'We're making the...
Cybersecurity weak points

Target’s HVAC vendors were phished and led to the more than 100 million records breached a few years ago. 

How connecting disparate data sources opens the doors to...