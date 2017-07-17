Government & Policy

Senators press CMS to recoup EHR overpayments under meaningful use

The agency overpaid hospitals $730 million and now two U.S. Senators want to know why it hasn’t tried harder to get that money back.
By Tom Sullivan
July 17, 2017
11:34 AM
Share
CMS EHR overpayments

Seema Verma. Photo via Twitter

Senators Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, have sent a letter to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma with several questions about CMS’s plans to recover meaningful use overpayments.

“Given the estimated $729,424,395 in inappropriate incentive payments, why has CMS not made greater attempts to recover these funds?” Hatch and Grassley asked in the letter.

The Office of the Inspector General determined in June that, because of its failure to conduct appropriate reviews, CMS paid hundreds of millions more than it should have.

[Also: CMS overpaid nearly $730 million in meaningful use incentives, OIG says]

While CMS has not committed to recovering the money, the Senators noted, it did state that is has instituted risk-based audits to find errors.

Hatch and Grassley called on Verma to explain how CMS will use those audits to recover inappropriate payments as well as to prevent more from happening in the future.

The Senators also asked for updates about how much CMS has recovered from the 14 eligible providers OIG used for its report, what CMS has recouped from the eligible providers who switched between Medicare and Medicaid, and any attempts CMS has made to root out overpayments made since OIG’s audit.

“If CMS is capable of recovering taxpayer money that should have not have been spent, the agency should take all reasonable steps to do so,” the Senators wrote. “If it is incapable of fully recovering the money, Congress should know about those limitations.” 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Buzzwords CIOs and IT pros hate the most
buzzwords CIOs IT pros hate

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Meaningful Use
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Mayo Clinic cognitive computing

Jvion CEO Shantanu Nigam

Jvion, Mayo Clinic release cognitive computing appliance...
Emids acquires Encore, hopes to broaden provider-focused...
veterans affairs health clinician tracking

Randall Williamson is the director of healthcare at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

GAO official: VA must improve clinician productivity...
DoD rolls out Cerner EHR

Naval Hospital Oak Harbor in Washington State.

DoD rolls out Cerner EHR at second military site
veterans affairs health
Cerner hires VA technology expert to help with Vista...
CMS EHR overpayments

Seema Verma. Photo via Twitter

Senators press CMS to recoup EHR overpayments under...
Phishing attack on UC Davis Health
Phishing attack on UC Davis Health breaches data on 15,...

Adventist Health in Roseville, California. Photo via Google Maps

Adventist Health debuts built-in AI tech from Bright.md